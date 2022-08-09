Numbers-Matching 1978 Pontiac Trans Am Flies Against the Rich Smokey Current

Not long ago, the good (yet cash-grabbing) folks over at Mecum Auctions sent a 1977 Pontiac Trans Am SE to a new home for no less than $440k because it was styled just like the model from the Smokey and the Bandit movie.
That’s quite a lot of cash, even for a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, right? Well, many people will probably gasp at that fat paycheck and then look elsewhere – perhaps hoping for a nice barn find that hides great news under the hood and is devoid of rust. That would become a great building foundation for a DIY project or an aftermarket shop restoration.
But what about folks who seek to stand out in a crowd by going against the rich-people Smokey-inspired current? There’s a solution for them, as well, as an original 403ci-equipped 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am now stands proudly dressed up in silver and red in the inventory of Sherman, Texas-based PC Classic Cars. And it will be sold for a lot cheaper, though we will discuss more of that in a few moments.
Until then, let us quickly sift through the mandatory highlights. According to the classic car dealership’s description, this unit has under the hood a numbers-matching 403ci V8 engine (with a proud “6.6-litre” inscription up top, or two) hooked up to a Turbo 350 three-speed automatic transmission. It also comes equipped with powered steering, disc brakes, manifolds, dual exhaust, and some nice Flowmaster mufflers for a throaty voice.
Further amenities alongside the original Silver paintjob, the factory crimson interior, or the 18-inch Coys Wheel set include the factory air conditioning system (“blows cold,” they say), bucket seats, center console, floor shifter, and a very nice odometer reading of merely 23,819 miles (38,333 km). On the other hand, the actual mileage cannot be verified, which might be at least in part responsible for the dirt-cheap $33,500 asking quotation.
But what about folks who seek to stand out in a crowd by going against the rich-people Smokey-inspired current? There’s a solution for them, as well, as an original 403ci-equipped 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am now stands proudly dressed up in silver and red in the inventory of Sherman, Texas-based PC Classic Cars. And it will be sold for a lot cheaper, though we will discuss more of that in a few moments.
Until then, let us quickly sift through the mandatory highlights. According to the classic car dealership’s description, this unit has under the hood a numbers-matching 403ci V8 engine (with a proud “6.6-litre” inscription up top, or two) hooked up to a Turbo 350 three-speed automatic transmission. It also comes equipped with powered steering, disc brakes, manifolds, dual exhaust, and some nice Flowmaster mufflers for a throaty voice.
Further amenities alongside the original Silver paintjob, the factory crimson interior, or the 18-inch Coys Wheel set include the factory air conditioning system (“blows cold,” they say), bucket seats, center console, floor shifter, and a very nice odometer reading of merely 23,819 miles (38,333 km). On the other hand, the actual mileage cannot be verified, which might be at least in part responsible for the dirt-cheap $33,500 asking quotation.