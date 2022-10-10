Ascari's King Blue Is for Classic Bike Lovers: Boasts Handset Rubies for "Exotic" Charisma

Behold the beast before you. Have you ever seen a bicycle quite like this one? If you grew up cruising the French or Italian Riviera back in the 50s and 60s, then you may have seen something vaguely resembling this two-wheeler. Believe it or not, it's designed and built by a cycling crew that saw its begging in 2011, right here in U.S., Brooklyn, New York, to be precise.