"Bicycle Camper" Trailer Unlocks Mobile Living With a Two-Wheeler: European Smarts at Work

Folks, it's not every day that you go out there and purchase a camper suitable for your lifestyle. However, your options are typically limited if you like living with a bicycle instead of your average four-wheeler. With this idea in mind, it brings me great pleasure to show you one option available to cycling adventurers, the Bicycle Camper (BC). Oh, if the name doesn't tell you all you need to know, read this article.
The BC is actually a product from a brand dubbed Wide Path Campers, which, once you've done some digging, you'd find belongs to TMP, a Danish family business focused heavily on mobility and just about anything with two wheels, sometimes three. Naturally, it was only a matter of time until this crew hit the market with something like this. Oh, and just as a side tip, Wide Path Campers features an array of mobile home units, some designed for bicycles, some for tuk-tuks, and others Piaggio-style three-wheelers, with minimal differences between models.
So, what the heck are we looking at? Well, just to start things off, two BCs are available, a white one and a red one, with the red unit being €300 more expensive than the white one. The least costly version does start at €4,000 ($3,965 at current exchange rates), so it might be a tad more than what you'd expect to pay for a camper of this size, but there are reasons for this price, and one major factor is the way these buggers are built.
There you are, on Saturday morning, sitting in your driveway with the BC hitched up behind your cycle, waiting on your loved one to hop on their own bicycle and join you. Considering the BC only weighs 92 kilograms (203 pounds), if you're rocking an e-bike, this experience should be a breeze. Off you go, and after riding for a couple of hours, you've reached the edge of town and the first place on your five-day adventure.
At the end of the day, it's not the most jaw-dropping mobile habitat in the world, and it doesn't have to be; it's a simple, elegant, lightweight, and easy-to-use camper that isn't limited to owning a four-wheeler. This one is strictly for cycling and outdoor lovers.
