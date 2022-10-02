Compact but Functional Gullwing Flatbed Pop-Up Camper Is Ultra-Light and Off-Grid Capable

A compact design, off-grid capabilities, and maximum functionality, all packed in the smallest, most lightweight package possible. That is the Gullwing Flatbed Pop-up camper in a nutshell.
Designed by Oregon-based company Optimized Overlanding, the Gullwing Flatbed was created out of the manufacturer’s desire to come up with a simple yet functional and versatile camper that can be used year-round.
Unlike full-size campers, which usually weigh over 3,000 lb (1,360 kg), Optimized Overlanding’s pop-up camper tips the scales at just 756 lb (343 kg) without any added equipment.
As its name suggests, the camper comes with gull-wing doors that give you access to the kitchen and storage utilities from the outside. It packs 200W solar panels on the roof, a 2,000W Pure sine wave inverter, and an MPPT charger that’s compatible with lithium batteries. You can rely on the off-grid capabilities of the camper for at least 10 days.
The fold-down kitchen of the Gullwing Flatbed comes equipped with a four-burner stove, a sink with a faucet, a 50L (1.8 cu-ft) fridge, an 18.5-gallon (70-liter) water tank with pump, and enough shelves to store all your kitchen essentials.
Mounted on the entrance door is also a hot water shower that can be used both outside and inside if you install a shower drain and a mat.
The storage space is also accessible via a gull-wing door and is equipped with multiple drawers and compartments to fit all your tools and equipment.
As for the pop-top, setting it up is a quick and straightforward process that’s done manually from the inside. There is enough space to fit a queen-size mattress in the “bedroom” area, but the camper comes as standard with a full-size mattress, to save some space on the sides.
Optimized Overlanding asks $25,000 for its fully equipped Gullwing Flatbed Pop-Up camper. Batteries are not included in the price.
Here’s a tour of the compact and versatile camper in the video below.
