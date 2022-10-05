Off-Roading Is a Breeze for the Sur Ron Storm Bee, a Budget-Friendly Electric Dirt Bike

It comes in three available versions – the Storm Bee R (road), Storm Bee (enduro), and Storm Bee F (off-road). I'll try to cover the EV as a whole because the differences between these three models are minimal.
The bike's frame is an aluminum high-strength structure designed exclusively for the Storm Bee. Moreover, it provides enough flexibility and stiffness for a proper dirt riding experience.
A mighty 22.5 kW mid-drive motor powers this bad boy, delivering an immense 520 Nm (383 ft-lbs.) torque. However, the bike maxes out at a top speed of 110 kph (68 mph). Given that the bike runs on a single gear, its motor will provide a robust throttle response, so you might want to be careful when accelerating. The company estimates that 0-50 kph (0-31 mph) will take about 1.8 seconds, while a 0-80 kph (0-50 mph) run will take around 3.6 seconds.
Stopping power is just as important as acceleration, and the Storm Bee boasts hydraulic disc brakes which clamp onto 270 mm front and 240 mm rear rotors. Using the standard BERS (Brake Energy Regenerative System), the two-wheeler can also save up energy when you need to slow down.
Energy comes from a 104 V/55 Ah lithium-ion removable battery pack. This can be completely charged in about 4 hours, and it is able to run for 120 km (75 miles) at 50 kph (31 mph).
With the fully adjustable 47 mm (1.9") inverted front fork suspension, rear shock absorbers, and off-road tires, you'll have no issues taking it on rougher terrains.
The Storm Bee's display will show you riding info, such as the speed, distance, and battery level, and you'll be able to select the riding mode you prefer. About that, three riding modes are available – Eco, Rain, Sport, and an additional Turbo that maximizes the bike's capabilities.
Safety is a priority for Sur Ron, and that's why all models come standard with an ASR (Anti Slip Regulation) system, and ABS can be added as an extra for the Storm Bee and the Storm Bee R.
If you're looking to buy the Storm Bee, you'll have to check the official Sur Ron website and contact your nearest dealer.
According to DIAN Inc (the exclusive authorized Canadian Sur Ron distributor), the off-road only 2023 Storm Bee F model is expected to arrive in the U.S. by February 2023. The first 100 customers who place a $500 deposit with an authorized Sur Ron dealer will receive a Storm Bee gift pack ($200 value). The deadline for pre-ordering is the 31st of October, so you might want to act fast.
With a retail price of $8,500 or CAD 11,000, it's certainly more affordable than other electric dirt bikes out there. Still, Sur Ron hasn't sacrificed quality as this machine provides impressive performance and will probably bring a smile to your face if you decide to try it out.
