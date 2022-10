“Ultimate e-Bike” GoCycle G4 Is Now Cheaper, Still Awesome

The G4 is one of the entries in the fourth-gen lineup launched by GoCycle in the spring of 2021, alongside the G4i and the top-of-the-line, limited-edition G4i+ . While the G4 is the entry-level option, it is still a premium product, designed and built with a focus on quality, performance and perfect adaptability to city riding.The G4 is called the “ultimate e-bike” and the “best e-bike in the world” in marketing materials for a very good reason: it aims to and, according to numerous industry accolades and a lot of satisfied customers, succeeds in delivering the perfect city bike . That would be an e-bike that is lightweight but reliable, powerful but intuitive to use and easy to maintain, sleek and beautiful but still very practical.As of this week, the G4 is also a tad more accessible – at least for potential riders in the United States. GoCycle is offering it at an $800 discount throughout the month of October, and it could be the perfect warmup for the gift-giving season, especially if you’ve been keeping an eye out for one. “Gocycle hopes the limited-time offer helps to encourage more people to transition to healthy and sustainable two-wheel electric transport,” the company explains.So, instead of paying $3,999 for the G4, you can get it for $3,199 until October 31. GoCycle is also offering 0% financing options now with the same goal: to make its products more accessible Richard Thorpe, former McLaren designer, and the Gocycle designer and company founder, reckons that “there has never been a better time to start your electric journey.” If the financial aspect is not an issue, he might be right: the G4 comes with the all-new G4drive drivetrain, a composite mid-frame and carbon fiber single-sided front fork, GoCycle MotoGT-inspired tires, connectivity and Bluetooth, and fast charging.The G4 is a folding e-bike that takes seconds to fold down for easy transport, it’s lightweight enough to be carried onto public transport or up flights of stairs, and has a decent range of up to 65 km (40 miles), just perfect for your daily commute.