Cannondale's Scalpel HT Carbon 4 Is XC Goodness on a Budget: Start Taking Home Gold Medals

"There I was, minding my own business, when all of a sudden, I heard a 'Whoo hoo!' and before I knew it, I had a face full of mud, and that rider was gone. Lesson learned, I tell ya; don't take a siesta by a muddy road." "What was he riding?" "I don't even know how to describe it. It looked like a gravel bike but had suspension and fat knobby tires. I think it was one of them cross-country thingies."