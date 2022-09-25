Trek Hits 2023 Cycling Market With a Carbon Fiber Machine for $1,800: Cheap Thrills Ensue

Folks, the wonder before us is dubbed the FX Sport 4, and while that name may seem familiar, this is the 2023 version. Might I add that Trek did one hell of a job with this one, and that means so much more for the avid cyclist? Why? Simply because the Sport 4 is a carbon fiber trinket that cruises in for no more than $1,800 (€1,860 at current exchange rates). That alone should be enough to spark your interest.
Now, whenever we explore all that is a bicycle, we need to consider the sort of terrain and riding it's designed for; it's why you don't see folks rocking grandma's cruiser on the local trails. With this in mind, note that the Sport 4 is a bicycle that's meant for fitness. What's a fitness bike? Continue reading, and you should have a pretty good idea by the end of this piece.
So, what the heck are we looking at? Well, the best way to describe the Sport 4 is to have you imagine a bicycle that's designed to have you flying around on local roads, through cities, and possibly even the occasional gravel or dirt road; for lack of a better description, a solid all-rounder. With an OCLV carbon fiber frame, a 10-speed Shimano Deore drivetrain, and mostly Bontrager components, this two-wheeler cruises in with a weight of 23.7 pounds (10.7 kilograms) for a medium size frame.
this bike's geometry without riding this bike, I still want you to take a nice long look at the frame's shape. Take in the way the top tube blends beautifully into the seat stays, how the head tube positions the stiff yet responsive carbon fork, and the way those flat bars may feel in your hands. All that looks and sounds pretty nice for this sort of price.
As I dove deeper into the Sport 4, I realized that Trek aims to have you riding around no matter the weather. Maybe snow and ice are the only exceptions because this frame can be equipped with fenders to keep you and your machine clean when riding, be it rain or shine. The fork even appears suitable for a front rack, meaning you can ride as far as your legs will take you. If you don't have the energy needed to make it home on the same day, camp underneath the stars. All that fares just as well in an urban landscape, too, with the Sport 4 being suitable to take to work and even grocery shopping. Just make sure to lock it up properly.
At the end of the day, as time and technology advance, we are sure to see lower and lower prices for bicycles like the FX Sport 4. I find this rather amazing because 10-15 years ago, you be expected to pay at least double for something like this, and that's worth considering.
Now, whenever we explore all that is a bicycle, we need to consider the sort of terrain and riding it's designed for; it's why you don't see folks rocking grandma's cruiser on the local trails. With this in mind, note that the Sport 4 is a bicycle that's meant for fitness. What's a fitness bike? Continue reading, and you should have a pretty good idea by the end of this piece.
So, what the heck are we looking at? Well, the best way to describe the Sport 4 is to have you imagine a bicycle that's designed to have you flying around on local roads, through cities, and possibly even the occasional gravel or dirt road; for lack of a better description, a solid all-rounder. With an OCLV carbon fiber frame, a 10-speed Shimano Deore drivetrain, and mostly Bontrager components, this two-wheeler cruises in with a weight of 23.7 pounds (10.7 kilograms) for a medium size frame.
this bike's geometry without riding this bike, I still want you to take a nice long look at the frame's shape. Take in the way the top tube blends beautifully into the seat stays, how the head tube positions the stiff yet responsive carbon fork, and the way those flat bars may feel in your hands. All that looks and sounds pretty nice for this sort of price.
As I dove deeper into the Sport 4, I realized that Trek aims to have you riding around no matter the weather. Maybe snow and ice are the only exceptions because this frame can be equipped with fenders to keep you and your machine clean when riding, be it rain or shine. The fork even appears suitable for a front rack, meaning you can ride as far as your legs will take you. If you don't have the energy needed to make it home on the same day, camp underneath the stars. All that fares just as well in an urban landscape, too, with the Sport 4 being suitable to take to work and even grocery shopping. Just make sure to lock it up properly.
At the end of the day, as time and technology advance, we are sure to see lower and lower prices for bicycles like the FX Sport 4. I find this rather amazing because 10-15 years ago, you be expected to pay at least double for something like this, and that's worth considering.