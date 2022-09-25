autoevolution
Every year, automakers unleash the machines they feel will set the standard for the upcoming year. This is also true for the cycling industry, and today, we're going to take a closer look at a bicycle built out of carbon fiber that will run you surprisingly less than what you might expect.

Trek Hits 2023 Cycling Market With a Carbon Fiber Machine for $1,800: Cheap Thrills Ensue

25 Sep 2022, 11:47 UTC ·
Folks, the wonder before us is dubbed the FX Sport 4, and while that name may seem familiar, this is the 2023 version. Might I add that Trek did one hell of a job with this one, and that means so much more for the avid cyclist? Why? Simply because the Sport 4 is a carbon fiber trinket that cruises in for no more than $1,800 (€1,860 at current exchange rates). That alone should be enough to spark your interest.

Now, whenever we explore all that is a bicycle, we need to consider the sort of terrain and riding it's designed for; it's why you don't see folks rocking grandma's cruiser on the local trails. With this in mind, note that the Sport 4 is a bicycle that's meant for fitness. What's a fitness bike? Continue reading, and you should have a pretty good idea by the end of this piece.

So, what the heck are we looking at? Well, the best way to describe the Sport 4 is to have you imagine a bicycle that's designed to have you flying around on local roads, through cities, and possibly even the occasional gravel or dirt road; for lack of a better description, a solid all-rounder. With an OCLV carbon fiber frame, a 10-speed Shimano Deore drivetrain, and mostly Bontrager components, this two-wheeler cruises in with a weight of 23.7 pounds (10.7 kilograms) for a medium size frame.

While it may be rather difficult to understand just what Trek achieved with this bike's geometry without riding this bike, I still want you to take a nice long look at the frame's shape. Take in the way the top tube blends beautifully into the seat stays, how the head tube positions the stiff yet responsive carbon fork, and the way those flat bars may feel in your hands. All that looks and sounds pretty nice for this sort of price.

As I dove deeper into the Sport 4, I realized that Trek aims to have you riding around no matter the weather. Maybe snow and ice are the only exceptions because this frame can be equipped with fenders to keep you and your machine clean when riding, be it rain or shine. The fork even appears suitable for a front rack, meaning you can ride as far as your legs will take you. If you don't have the energy needed to make it home on the same day, camp underneath the stars. All that fares just as well in an urban landscape, too, with the Sport 4 being suitable to take to work and even grocery shopping. Just make sure to lock it up properly.

As for Trek, what is there to say? Heck, ever since its appearance on the market in 1975, this brand has grown to be seen carrying world athletes across numerous finish lines. Today, this manufacturer is at the top of the industry and is considered one of its trendsetters.

At the end of the day, as time and technology advance, we are sure to see lower and lower prices for bicycles like the FX Sport 4. I find this rather amazing because 10-15 years ago, you be expected to pay at least double for something like this, and that's worth considering.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
Images in the gallery showcase an array of color options for the 2023 FX Sport 4.

