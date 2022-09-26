Glide Goes From Stand Up Paddle Boards to Trail Bikes, Unveils the Long-Range Roam eMTB

Glide Outdoors is an established brand in the SUP (Stand Up Paddleboarding) industry, manufacturing some of the most durable and high-quality boards available. Now the company wants to conquer new markets and it’s taking a crack at the e-bike industry with its recently unveiled Roam eMTB.
The Utah-based manufacturer created the Roam as a decently priced trail e-bike with top-of-the-line features. Modern in appearance, the full suspension eMTB has a full carbon frame, a 150 mm seat dropper, and is built to go the distance. Glide developed the first version of the Roam in 2019 but continued to test and improve it to make sure it can withstand the rigors of eMTB trail riding.
Available in three colors (Sage, Shadow, Blue Smoke) and four sizes (S, M, L, XL), the Glide Roam boasts a geometry designed to offer riders a confident, playful ride. It fits people with heights from 5.7 ft (170 cm) to 6.1 ft (186 cm) and above.
The e-bike comes with a 31.6 mm x150 mm dropper seat post, Magura MT5 disc brakes, a Rockshox Yari RC front fork with 160 mm of travel, and a Rockshox Deluxe Select shock in the back. It also packs an SRAM SX 12-speed drive train.
Glide’s Roam features an Ananda full-color display that shows you all the vital data such as range, battery level, speeds, and so on.
As for the motor on the Roam trail e-bike, it is a 250W Ananda M230 motor that produces up to 100 Nm of torque. That motor is powered by an 840Wh removable battery that claims to offer ranges of more than 60 miles (96 km) per charge, with 7,000 ft (2,130 m) of climbing.
Right now, the Glide Roam trail e-bike is the subject of an Indiegogo campaign and you can order it at an early bird price of $3,995. While it is not exactly budget-friendly, it is still a fair one considering the components you are getting for the money. The estimated delivery date for the Roam is March 2023.
Available in three colors (Sage, Shadow, Blue Smoke) and four sizes (S, M, L, XL), the Glide Roam boasts a geometry designed to offer riders a confident, playful ride. It fits people with heights from 5.7 ft (170 cm) to 6.1 ft (186 cm) and above.
The e-bike comes with a 31.6 mm x150 mm dropper seat post, Magura MT5 disc brakes, a Rockshox Yari RC front fork with 160 mm of travel, and a Rockshox Deluxe Select shock in the back. It also packs an SRAM SX 12-speed drive train.
Glide’s Roam features an Ananda full-color display that shows you all the vital data such as range, battery level, speeds, and so on.
As for the motor on the Roam trail e-bike, it is a 250W Ananda M230 motor that produces up to 100 Nm of torque. That motor is powered by an 840Wh removable battery that claims to offer ranges of more than 60 miles (96 km) per charge, with 7,000 ft (2,130 m) of climbing.
Right now, the Glide Roam trail e-bike is the subject of an Indiegogo campaign and you can order it at an early bird price of $3,995. While it is not exactly budget-friendly, it is still a fair one considering the components you are getting for the money. The estimated delivery date for the Roam is March 2023.