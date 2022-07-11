Swiss-Made Lightrider E Ultimate Says Is the World's Lightest, Full-Suspension eMTB

E-bikes bring a lot of desirable features to the table but weight is not necessarily one of them. Swiss-made Lightrider E Ultimate claims to be the lightest, full-suspension, e-mountain bike in the world and it is now available to pre-order.
Lightrider E Ultimate is the creation of Switzerland-based manufacturer Thomus and it tips the scales at just 14.6 kg (32 lb). However, its weight depends on how you configure the wheeler, as you can choose between several frame sizes, battery packs, suspension forks, tires, and more.
I also covered recently another ultralight wheeler from Italian bike maker Leaos, namely the Pressed Bike. That one comes close in terms of weight and also boasts of being the world’s lightest e-bike with a removable battery. It weighs 15 kg (33 lb) with the battery included, but it is a city commuter with no suspension.
Designed for cross country and trails, the Lightrider E Ultimate features a carbon frame and is equipped with 29” wheels. It is available in three colors: red, black, and white, and frame sizes ranging from XS to XL.
Customers can choose between front forks with travel between 120 mm and 150 mm of travel, with Marzocchi, Fox, and DT Swiss being the available brands. As far as rear travel is concerned, the options go from 120 mm to 140 mm.
The Lightrider E Ultimate is a 12-speeder and features a comfy but sporty and ultralight Selle Italia SLR C59 carbon saddle.
Thomus developed the e-mountain bike in collaboration with drive specialist Maxon. The two teamed up in 2021 to create the ultralight bike, which features Maxon’s Bikedrive Air electric drive system. The Bikedrive Air feels just like a normal bike, offering the perfect balance between weight and agility, according to its developer, ensuring “natural transitions from supported to non-supported riding and vice versa”.
The Lightrider E Ultimate delivers 30 Nm of torque with a peak of 40 Nm. It can hit 25 kph (15.5 mph) with the electric assist. As for the battery of the electric mountain bike, the Lightrider E Ultimate gives you the option to choose between a 250Wh, 360Wh, or 426Wh battery pack. We have no info on the range of the bike.
Thomus has open pre-orders for the e-bike with pricing starting at CHF 6,390 (approximately $6,520). Deliveries are scheduled to begin this October.
I also covered recently another ultralight wheeler from Italian bike maker Leaos, namely the Pressed Bike. That one comes close in terms of weight and also boasts of being the world’s lightest e-bike with a removable battery. It weighs 15 kg (33 lb) with the battery included, but it is a city commuter with no suspension.
Designed for cross country and trails, the Lightrider E Ultimate features a carbon frame and is equipped with 29” wheels. It is available in three colors: red, black, and white, and frame sizes ranging from XS to XL.
Customers can choose between front forks with travel between 120 mm and 150 mm of travel, with Marzocchi, Fox, and DT Swiss being the available brands. As far as rear travel is concerned, the options go from 120 mm to 140 mm.
The Lightrider E Ultimate is a 12-speeder and features a comfy but sporty and ultralight Selle Italia SLR C59 carbon saddle.
Thomus developed the e-mountain bike in collaboration with drive specialist Maxon. The two teamed up in 2021 to create the ultralight bike, which features Maxon’s Bikedrive Air electric drive system. The Bikedrive Air feels just like a normal bike, offering the perfect balance between weight and agility, according to its developer, ensuring “natural transitions from supported to non-supported riding and vice versa”.
The Lightrider E Ultimate delivers 30 Nm of torque with a peak of 40 Nm. It can hit 25 kph (15.5 mph) with the electric assist. As for the battery of the electric mountain bike, the Lightrider E Ultimate gives you the option to choose between a 250Wh, 360Wh, or 426Wh battery pack. We have no info on the range of the bike.
Thomus has open pre-orders for the e-bike with pricing starting at CHF 6,390 (approximately $6,520). Deliveries are scheduled to begin this October.