Italian-Made Leaos E-Bike Features a Pressed Frame, Claims to Be the World's Lightest

Italian-made Pressed Bike claims to offer unparalleled range and performance. Not just that, but it also boasts of being the world’s lightest e-bike with a removable battery.
The Pressed Bike is the creation of Italian company Leaos, which has been around for over a decade. Leaos has always focused on coming up with innovative products, with its self-sufficient, solar e-bike being just one example. The two-wheeler was launched back in 2015 and at that time, it was touted as the first such vehicle on the market.
Back to the Pressed Bike, it is a city commuter that tips the scales at only 15 kg (33 lb) with the battery included. That low weight is given by the ultralight, pressed aluminum frame, which is made in Italy just like the body of a car, being pressed, laser-cut, and spot welded. The result is a geometry that Leaos calls ingenious and helps deliver an outstanding riding experience that is both safe and smooth. Leaos adds that the bike likes fast turns and keeps the track perfectly. Even though the e-bike will soon launch on Indiegogo, it's not a new model, with Leaos introducing it, back in 2019. The bike is available both as a single-speeder or a geared version.
The Pressed Bike is equipped with 28”, double wall wheels with Continental tires, Shimano hydraulic brakes, and integrated Supernova LED lights. Not only is the e-bike advertised as safe, fast, and ultralight, but it is also elegant, featuring beautiful Gipiemme Italy alloy rims, leather grips, and a Selle San Marco leather saddle.
On to the bike’s performance, Leaos strapped a Bafang 250W rear motor to the bike, delivering 40 Nm of torque. The Pressed Bike can reach 25 kph (15.5 mph) with the electric assist. As for the removable 362-Wh battery, it is integrated into the frame, with the battery compartment being lockable. The battery comes with speed charging, requiring only two hours to fully charge, and offers ranges of up to 100 km (62 miles) on a single charge.
Leaos sells the Pressed Bike starting at €3,235 ($3,280). However, if you wait for the Indiegogo campaign to launch, you can get it for just €1,990 ($2,020).
