Okai's Upcoming Ranger E-Bike Is a Capable All-Season Machine for Low Bucks and Big Riders

However, until just about a year or two ago, Okai specialized in nothing but EV fleet management; they're one of the crews responsible for all those rental EVs you see around town and hold over 100 patents for their work. Now they've begun to unleash their knowledge and know-how onto the consumer market.
One trinket unleashed is the ES20 Neon e-scooter, a $700 EV that's a nice last-mile solution. I'm currently testing it as we speak. As for another being soon to be unleashed unto the world, it's called the Ranger. It's an all-terrain e-bike that holds true to Okai's ability to land an EV into the hands of as many people as possible. I say this because the Ranger is priced at a solid $2,000 (€1,960 at current exchange rates), and preorders get you a discount. But that offer will probably end on July 20th, 2022, when the bike is officially launched. Here's what you can look forward to and plan on buying.
Just to kick things off, let me point out that this bugger is rocking a 750-watt Bafang motor with a peak output of 1,000 watts. What does that mean for this bike's ability to cover ground? Well, a whole lot, actually. For example, quite a number of e-bike motors operate under 250 watts and even 500 watts, and those buggers are more than enough to climb hills, ride further than before, and in some cases, carry cargo.
the bugger. Overall, the Ranger can support a max load of 330 lbs (150 kgs), enough for the more robust folks among us. This is another aspect that goes beyond your average e-bikes ability; generally, urban e-bikes top out at around 220 lbs (100 kgs) of cargo, including the rider.
Looking deeper into what the Ranger has to offer, I noticed that Samsung supplies the battery and management system. It's unclear how much power is mounted to the bike's down tube, but Okai states that it's enough for up to 45 mi (72 km). Sure, it's not the most we've seen this year, but there's got to be a tradeoff somewhere for this price.
So, what could experience be like owning a Ranger? Let's take a look. Maybe you live in a rather hilly city or area, and if that's the case, you can open your garage door and hop on the Ranger, knowing that Bafang is rocking the power behind your propulsion. Oh, and if you doubt Bafang's ability to produce a solid motor, don't; they're considered one of the godfathers of affordable e-bike motors.
ride to a local café where you and your friends agreed to meet, and after enjoying your croissant and liquid central nervous stimulants, you begin your ride. Sure, you'll have to let your buddies know that you only have a 45-mile range, or you could say nothing and just grab another battery and swap it out with an empty pack as you ride; it's a removable one. That's 90 miles (145 kilometers) for you right there.
Since the manufacturer's website doesn't yet so what features complete the bike, I had to get in touch with Okai for the rest of the information. I was not surprised to see Shimano supplying the drivetrain, Tektro brakes for stopping power, and an adjustable fork mounted to this puppy. Then there's an innate ability to put on a light show for you; the Ranger features customizable lighting integrated into the frame, similar to the Neon scooter we're currently testing. Sure, the latter feature doesn't help you move faster, but it brings heightened visibility while riding at night.
At the end of the day, it's affordable, boasts some power, and is ready to light up your town with a dazzling light show. Sounds like Okai is putting all that R&D to good use. All we have to do now is wait for a few more days and then on to a test ride.
