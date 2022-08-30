Frey's New Evolve Neo eMTBs Boast High-End Specs at an Affordable Price

Ever since 2013, when it entered the market, Frey Bikes has made a reputation as a versatile manufacturer that makes both affordable, entry-level two-wheelers as well as premium bikes engineered for extreme riding. The new Evolve line is a combination of the two, boasting high-end features at an accessible price point.
Regardless of the Frey bike you choose, they all have in common a solid, rugged construction, and use high-quality components that are built to last. The Evolve product line is the latest to join the company’s lineup and it is described as offering “high-end specs and a great benefit-cost ratio”. So far, there are two models available in this eMTB line: Evolve Neo and Evolve Neo Pro. They come in three sizes: M, L, and XL.
Both bikes weigh 26 kg (57 lb) and are the first Frey wheelers to be equipped with the Bafang M510 motor, which is lighter than the M500 and also waterproof, while at the same time, it delivers more power. It has a maximum output power of 580W and a maximum torque of 95 Nm. As specified by Frey, the M510 comes with a reduced weight of 18 percent, and output increased by 20 percent.
Frey Evolve Neo and Evolve Neo Pro are powered by a downtube-integrated battery with a capacity of 672 Wh.
The differences between the Evolve Neo and Evolve Neo Pro lie mostly in the quality of the components, with the Pro model featuring a better front fork (Rockshox Yari with 160 mm of travel vs Rockshox Recon with 150 mm of travel) and better brakes (Magura MT5e vs Tektro HD). There’s also a difference in the drivetrain, with the Evolve Neo featuring a 9-speed SRAM set and the Evolve Neo Pro an 11-speed one.
Frey’s Evolve eMTBs can hit a top speed of 40 kph (approximately 25 mph) and claim to offer ranges of up to 100 km (62 miles) per charge.
Frey Evolve Neo and Evolve Neo Pro are now available to purchase and are priced at $2,980 and $3,580, respectively. You can get them in three colors: Mako Blue, Sunrise Pink, or Wafer White.
