Heybike's $800 Cityscape Aims To Balance Classic Looks, Modern Tech, and a Low Price

Folks, the vehicle before us has been dubbed the Cityscape. While its name may tell you a bit about where you should be using this bike, it doesn't point out why you need to consider spending all $800 (€800 at current exchange rates) of the asking price for this trinket, and that's what we'll explore today.
Yes, $800 is all we're being asked to dish out on this electric two-wheeler, but is it worth it? Well, let's start things off by analyzing the frame style. This helps determine the level of safety and comfort you can look forward to, not to mention capability.
Typically, this is the point where I would mention the sort of material used to build the frame, but because the manufacturer's website doesn't display this information, I can't do that. However, I can mention that based on the bucks, it's probably aluminum, possibly even steel. All in all, you're looking at an e-bike weighing 58.4 pounds (26.5 kilograms).
also accessed due to those beach cruiser handlebars, a large seat to cushion your bottom, and generally, you'll be riding in a rather upright position.
Since aerodynamics are typically a killer in this position, you'll be glad you have the electronics to look forward to. These features are also the reasons why I chose to bring this trinket to light. Future owners can look forward to a 350-watt motor that boasts three levels of assist. Yes, top speed should be limited in accordance with your local laws and regulations, but you can reach up to 19 mph (31 kph). Once the motor is connected to a 36-volt, 10-amp-hour battery, you can look forward to around 40 miles (64 kilometers) with pedal assist. If you're too tired to pedal after work, a throttle function lets you kick back and relax, but you'll only achieve a range of 25 miles (40 kilometers) like this.
EV is fitted with a suspension fork at the front, slightly wider tires than your average city bike, and at the rear, a cargo rack. The cargo rack is essential if you're looking to take this bugger on Saturday adventures that end on Sunday, possibly even Monday. Fenders will be helping you stay clean and a headlight to navigate through the dark.
Sounds like a steal for 800 bones, and the team to make this possible is Heybike. But who the heck is Heybike? Well, much about this crew isn't available on the internet, but what else do you really need to know? The Cityscape displays this team's ideals just fine; capability and comfort, and all on a budget. I think we can skip the introductions and just start riding.
