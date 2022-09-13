Aventon Unleashes Updated and Elevated Level.2 for $150 More Than the Original

Now, the Level e-bike has become the Level.2, and with this addition to the lineup, Aventon is bringing out the big guns while, mind you, still keeping true to ideals that ensured their survival in the first place. Can you guess what one ideal may be? Let me help; by offering a rocking machine for a budget-friendly price.
The previous Level two-wheeler brought with it a price of $1,800 (€1,770 at current exchange rates) and showcased quite the goods, including a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph), an average range of 40 miles (64 kilometers) per charge, and was fit with an array of extras to give riders the freedom to use the bike for reaching work, carrying groceries, and even venturing off the beaten path.
As for the upgraded Level.2, Aventon is only adding an extra $150 for the additional features it includes, for a price of $1,950 (€1,920), just under that $2,000 mark that current e-bike manufacturers are using to attract customers. But is the experience worth the extra cash? You can be the judge of that, and I invite you on a small journey to give you an idea of what to expect.
the bicycle. This aspect seems unchanged, but Aventon appears to be making a big fuss over the inclusion of a torque sensor into the mix, a feature that the previous generation Level does not include. With this sensor, the Level.2 allows the motor to crank out all 750 watts of peak power efficiently. This efficiency also extends this EV's range to 60 miles (97 kilometers) instead of 40 miles. I don't know about you, but 20 extra miles per charge seems worth the $150.
Nonetheless, there's a bit more to this story, and luckily for those looking for a versatile machine, Aventon decided to equip the Level.2 with countless gear aimed at overachieving. That kink in the frame helps during mounting and dismounting, the rear cargo rack ensures you can carry gear, and the fenders help you stay clean whether riding to work or off-road.
Speaking of going a bit wild, a suspension fork with 65 mm (2.6 in) of travel is also standard. Yes, it includes the ever-essential lockout function, perfect for helping you direct all your energy into the bike's rear wheel when riding asphalt.
While the bike weighs 54 pounds (24.5 kilograms) and includes a max payload capacity of 300 pounds (126 kilograms), meaning you have 246 pounds (112 kilograms) of gear and rider that can be sustained by the bike. This should allow you to bring along a two-person tent, some snacks, and water if you plan on taking this trinket on bikepacking adventures. Since a step-through frame is also available for the new lineup, ask your spouse to join you; even if they aren't passionate cyclists, they may be once your adventures are over.
At the end of the day, I think it's rather neat what can be achieved with an extra $150, over a decade of R&D, and a will to make e-biking accessible to as many folks as possible. Heck, it's just good business, and Aventon seems to know this.
