Aventon's Aventure Isn't Just Cheap Thrills; Has the Guts To Claim Urban Mobility Glory

Folks, Aventon is one of the crews that seem to be smashing into the urban mobility industry with enough force to disturb comfortable industry giants like Specialized, Trek, and others. They're doing this by enticing future owners with machines that not only go the distance, literally, but that cruise in with relatively budget-friendly pricing.
All that brings us to the Aventure, an e-bike created to feed our need for speed for no more than $2,000 (€1,900 at current exchange rates). Yes, two grand is all it takes to be flying around at 28 mph (45 kph) with an e-bike. However, Aventure is more than just cheap thrills, and that's what we'll be exploring today.
One way to understand what you can get your hands on is to simply imagine that you just bought this EV. When that happens, you would be receiving an aluminum frame designed for comfort and capability. Sure, you won't be rocking down mountainsides on it. But to get around town, even hit a few dirt tracks and roads, it should do just fine. Optionally, a step-through frame is available if you want even more comfort and a touch of extra safety. And yes, both bikes are priced the same.
this bike is fast, 28 mph fast. This is achieved by nothing more than a 750-watt continuous motor with a peak of 1,130 watts. This puppy is mounted onto the rear hub and doesn't stick out like a sore thumb. Let's say you rode this bike to work on Friday, and after work, you're too beat to pedal. To help you kick back and enjoy the ride, thumb throttle is standard and boasts a top speed of 20 mph (32 kph).
Now, what may feel like a downside (no rear suspension), the Aventure transforms into a plus side. One feature that should be helping you receive a plusher ride is the massive 4-inch cross-section tires. Typically, these rubbers are harder to get moving, but there's that motor to help you out. Nonetheless, cracks in the asphalt? No need to worry. Roots? No problem.
Diving deeper into all that is Aventure, I noticed something about the machine. Not only does Aventon add a suspension fork with 80 mm (3.15 in) of travel and lockout, but the frame is suitable for an array of additional gear such as cargo racks at the front and rear and fenders too. What's all this translate to? An e-bike meant to be taken on adventures. Now I understand why it's dubbed the Aventure.
It may not be the bike you take on those two to three-day trips, but to be your go-to workhorse, the Aventure should do the trick, not to mention the occasional joyride off-road. If you were looking for a fun and budget-friendly machine to get you into the e-bike game, this might be it.
