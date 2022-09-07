SmartEbike's Modular EV Platform Defines a New Era for the Mobile Food Industry

Folks, SmartEbike is an Italian company that has recently been in the news. Why is the work they do so dang importantly? Simply because they're taking a slightly different approach to meeting the needs of the street food industry that's been so hot in recent years, and that's precisely what we'll be exploring today.
According to the SmartEbike website, this company has been in the street food business for over 30 years. Well, three decades means more than enough experience to design something rather groundbreaking. Oh, and it is; SmartEbike's platform is suitable for an array of mobile dining activities, but most importantly, this manufacturer has created each EV to function not only on power stored in the battery, but on the Sun's rays too.
That's right, each machine you see in the gallery has been designed to function on nothing more than power captured from the Sun. Why is this a big deal? Think about it; battery capacity and limited range are no longer aspects you need to worry about. With full sunshine, the manufacturer's website states that this bugger can operate for up to 15 hours. Without sunlight, and just with a battery, ten hours is the autonomy.
This machine isn't necessarily the kind built to help you traverse cities as fast and efficiently as possible, and instead of just powering the Bafang motor you'll find on the EV, a lot of the energy is destined to keep your essential systems running.
Remember, it's a food truck with three wheels and pedals, and those goods have to be stored in a safe and healthy fashion. Heck, most of us know what it means to eat a burrito that hasn't been stored or cooked properly, and the large solar panels are vital to keep refrigeration systems and pumps working properly so that your business doesn't crumble due to some bad reviews.
Diving further into this modular machine, the manufacturer's website states that this bugger is suitable for an extensive array of activities. Not only will these babies help you start an ice-cream serving business, but you can offer coffee, sell your craft beer, make long drinks, or simply deliver ice cream to neighborhoods where you know the money hangs out.
the rider's comfort and safety are also strong points for this bike. The frame is easy to mount, the straight bar handlebar yields the control you need, and each rear hub is designed with brakes on both wheels. Other than that, the name Bafang comes up, a crew considered one of the godfathers of e-bike systems. Regarding any other components, nothing is mentioned.
At the end of the day, the electric age is defining new ways for us to do business, and at the center of it all is the bicycle. Seems like we're living in the age of delivery services, no matter what you need. I wonder when we'll be seeing doctors working their magic in your home with nothing more than a kit that fits in a briefcase. The future is here, and it's electric.
