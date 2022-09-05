Eskute's Netuno E-MTB May Be the Affordable Two-Wheeler That Your Doctor Ordered

Folks, the name Eskute may have absolutely no meaning for you. While that may be the case, by the time we look at what they offer the e-biking industry, you may find yourself picking up the phone and calling this Chinese manufacturer.
Based in Shenzhen, China, Eskute doesn't seem to come across as standing apart from other manufacturers. But, with machines distributed in just about every corner of the Earth, it should help to pay attention for the next few minutes; the Netuno E-MTB may be just the trinket you've been searching for.
Now, whenever we take a look at a bicycle, it helps to consider the sort of terrain it's been designed for, and the Netuno isn't the sort of trinket you should use to compete in downhill races, but it is precisely the sort of bicycle your can rely on for a wide range of other activities. From taking a Saturday morning ride to going to work and even riding out into the sunset, this bugger has been geared to be your go-to machine. One way you're being enticed is with a rather attractive price of $1,460 (€1,470 at current exchange rates).
Let's say you use a bicycle to reach work every day. If that's the case, you'll most likely want a range that doesn't require you to recharge every time you come home. So to give you a bit of riding freedom, this Chinese manufacturer has vouched for a 522-watt-hour battery that yields a maximum of 65 miles (105 kilometers) of range. Sure, that depends on the sort of road conditions you encounter, so realistically, around 50 miles (80 kilometers) is what we'll probably receive; a considerable aspect for this price.
Since the battery is only part of the story, we also need to consider the sort of motor that may be feeding our adventures. As you ride along, a Bafang powerhouse with 250 watts will be offering a speed upwards of 15.5 mph (25 kph) and cranking out a maximum torque of 45 Nm (33.2 ft-lb). What does this mean for your riding experience? Well, let's say that living in a rather hilly city won't matter much. Seven speed options ensure you have the power you want when you need it.
need to know. Oh, as I peered at the frame, another aspect I noticed was the presence of mounts, meaning that the rear can be equipped with a cargo rack. Bikepacking trips, anyone?
At the end of the day, the components we find on the Netuno E-MTB seem to be just what the doctor ordered; that leaves us with a rather capable, efficient, and affordable machine. My only question is regarding this EV's ability to stay alive for years. Happy riding, and always wear a helmet.
