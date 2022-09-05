DirtySixer's AllRoad Mark II Bike Takes the Taller Kids on a Wonderful Yet Pricey Joy Ride

Folks, David Folch, the 6-foot, 6-inch-tall CEO and Founder of DirtySixer, seems to have created this company by accident. After a somewhat ill-fated turn of events on nothing more than a classic bicycle, David decided to design and build a bike suitable for taller cyclists. Oh, and the design revolved around 36-inch wheels. That was back in 2011, and after two years, the DirtySixer brand was launched in 2013.
Over the years, lovers of bicycles from all corners of the U.S. started reaching out to DirtySixer to meet their needs for a 'different' kind of machine. Some cyclists have been NBA stars like Shaquille O'Neal, Mark Eaton, and countless other players and coaches. After all, if there was ever an industry where tall folks are revered, it's basketball.
After finally establishing themselves as a staple of the cycling community, in 2021, DirtySixer launched an entirely new line of bicycles, and that's precisely where the Mark II comes in. But, before we go on, let me point out that this machine is for the true diehard cyclist, as the base price for this bugger is set at no less than $5,000 (€5,030 at current exchange rates).
Starting with the frame, we're told that basic 6061 aluminum is what we're being sold, and the front fork is built out of nothing more than Chromoly. Considering it's a stiff fork, you should already know where you'll be riding this bugger: through cities and maybe some light gravel roads. Frankly, I feel that the design is one that could also include a suspension fork, as 36-inch tires should be rather amazing to ride on some trails and off-road. Imagine speeding downhill with this size of a tire; roots, cracks, and other breaks in the terrain should offer minimal impediment.
There is no information regarding the drivetrain that you may find on this bike, typically because DirtySixer will offer you a custom machine, one you'll be consulted on before it's built. Considering it's open to choice, be sure to bring along a few extra bucks.
such a machine has been created for the larger kids among us. With this in mind, future riders can look forward to features like oversized CNC-milled pedals, solid grips for big hands, and since bigger folks tend to weigh more, the front of this bike is equipped with two discs to ensure that just stop safely when something unexpected pops out in front of you.
At the end of the day, if you're shorter than 6 feet, you too can still see how much magic a 36-inch wheel can bring. That's because the XL Mark II is suitable for riders as short as 5 feet 8 inches up to 6 feet and 1 inch tall, so not all hope is lost. Not to mention that a full-size machine weighs around 35 pounds (16 kilograms), so it can be carried upstairs and around town. Good luck squeezing it into an elevator, as those 36-inch wheels won't make this feat easy.
Again, the Mark II isn't the sort of bicycle built for everyone or any type of terrain. This is a bicycle built for those among us who may have struggled to find the cycling experience that's just right for their size. Ride safe and wear a helmet.
this bike.
