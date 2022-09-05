BMX-Styled Mastix One E-Bike Is a Rugged, German-Made Beast on Two Wheels

The German-made Mastix One e-bike is a BMX-styled wheeler that boasts a modern design, premium components and is ready to spice up your urban rides.
Mastix One went live on a crowdfunding platform just a few days ago and it managed to get fully funded in less than hour, which says a lot about how this bike has been received. Advertised as an innovative take on the modern-day e-bike, Mastix One is rugged, eye-pleasing, and a true beast on two wheels. It’s been engineered to replace your large, bulky, inconvenient modes of transportation and to also let you have fun during your daily commutes.
The BMX-styled bike tips the scales at 25 kg (55 lb), because it packs some chunky, 20”, fat tires meant to conquer any terrain. It has an aluminum frame, a 7-speed Shimano gear system, hydraulic brakes, and an adjustable front suspension with 100 mm of travel. Mastix One is available in seven color options and comes with a water bottle that matches the color of the e-bike. Components such as the chain, handlebar, bolts, the tires, and more, can also come in the color of your choosing.
Three Bafang motor options are offered with the e-bike: a 250W motor, a 750W motor, and a 1000W/1500W dual motor, with only the first two options being street legal. With the smallest motor, the Mastix One is limited to 25 kph (15.5 mph) in EU, but you can remove the limitation at your own risk and boost the speed to 32 kph (almost 20 mph). The 750W motor increases that speed to 35 kph (21.7 mph) or 42 kph (26 mph) without the limitation, while the most powerful version boosts the speed to 60 kph (37 mph), if you’re not interested in keeping it street legal.
As for the standard battery included, it is a 48V/14Ah and is hidden in the frame. It charges in approximately 2.5 hours with quick charge and it claims to offer around 75 km (46 miles) on a charge. But there are upgrades available for the battery as well, if you want to increase that range.
The new Mastix One e-bike starts at $1,640 for the most basic configuration. You can take it from there and customize your wheeler according to your preferences. The BMX bike is now live on Kickstarter and the estimated delivery date for it is January 2023.
