Ride On Forever With the Solar-Powered Mokwheel Basalt: Charges Glamping Devices Too

Yes, folks, the machine in question today is an e-bike designed to do much more than the average urban EVs we may have seen. By this, I simply mean that this bugger isn't just an electrified bicycle, but part of its functionality revolves around it acting as a mobile power station for devices you may be carrying with you on your adventures.
Before we talk about the machine before us today, let's look at who could be behind this rather old idea finally put into practice. Folks, Mokwheel is a crew from Ontario, Canada, and since 2014, the founder, Denny L., has been enveloped in this industry. In time, his vision turned into one of creating a bike that could be a portable power station, and so, here we are.
But what the heck does it mean for an e-bike to act as a power station? Well, as you would expect, it has to do with the battery's ability to store massive amounts of power. How much power? We're being shown 960-watt hours of capacity, but there's more to it.
Now, the bike itself is going to run you $2,000 (€2,000 at current exchange rates), and to add the inverter, you need an extra $400 (€400), plus the solar panels are $600 (€600). So technically, if you want to unlock the abilities this bike is being bragged for, you're going to dish out $3K. Nonetheless, if you end up with just the EV itself, you're still purchasing a rather capable machine.
For example, for $2K, you're buying an aluminum frame shaped for comfort and, above all, endurance. While the frame is rated up to 400 pounds (181 kilograms) of payload capacity, the motor can handle 450 pounds (204 kilograms), and the bike weighs 79 pounds (36 kilograms). This is achieved through 750 watts of rear-hub power. Coupled with that massive battery, up to 80 miles (129 kilometers) is the range in optimum conditions.
You'll see a cargo carrier, and this feature is essential for doing things like taking bikepacking trips to sleep under the stars, going grocery shopping, and even carrying your briefcase to work. For off-road comfort, large tires, fenders, and a suspension fork are standard.
Just think about it. You come home from work on Friday, throw up the panels to catch the last drops of the day's fleeting energy, and the next morning, you're ready to go on a two-day trip with your significant other. Yes, there's a step-through version too. Best of all, if you drop the extra $1K on the inverter and solar panel, you won't need to have any contact with any humans while you roam around on free energy. Sounds like this one needs to be tested.
