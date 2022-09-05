Fordzilla Hypervan Is a Futuristic Dune Buggy With Glass Doors, Also Ready for Racing

Most of the off-road-ready machines out there look prepared to hit the trail as soon as they are out the factory door, but this dune buggy concept called Fordzilla Hypervan seems to also focus on aesthetics, and some OCD sufferers could recoil at the thought of dirting those all-glass wing doors.
Fordzilla Hypervan is a modernized dune buggy concept designed by Keyu Deng, an automotive design student passionate about how cutting-edge technologies and art could blend into transportation solutions of the future.
He created this conceptual Ford as a well-balanced vehicle that incorporates off-roading capabilities, racing, and city commuter elements. His declared aim with the Fordzilla Hypervan was to “create an exciting gaming vehicle and experience that introduces the Ford brand to a new generation.”
A simple look at it will make it clear that the aesthetics are more indicative of the vehicle’s racing and city commuter personalities, with its aerodynamic body and some gorgeous all-glass doors that are gull-winged.
These doors seem to perfectly complement the windshield and panoramic glass roof, giving the vehicle a sense of airiness. Moving towards the back of the two-seater, we notice the rear is raised a bit higher than the front to achieve maximum downforce. This would help keep the vehicle glued to the tarmac at high speeds.
However, the electric buggy’s Sci-Fi-inspired design incorporates an almost reptilian form with chunky tires and generous ground clearance, suggesting it is ready to handle even the most unforgiving terrain.
The reptilian theme is visible all throughout the design of the concept, with its matte black color pointing to the Godzilla design influence. Other design elements worth mentioning are the dedicated space for a spare tire on the rear and the comfortable driver and passenger seats, which look perfect for some laid-back cruising through the city.
Seeing how the automotive market is in need of more compact off-roading vehicles that could also be used to easily glide through city traffic, this futuristic Ford dune buggy concept makes sense and could respond to an actual market demand. Additionally, the Michigan-based carmaker itself is said to have some upbeat concept buggy designs in the pipeline, so maybe they could adopt such a vision in the future.
He created this conceptual Ford as a well-balanced vehicle that incorporates off-roading capabilities, racing, and city commuter elements. His declared aim with the Fordzilla Hypervan was to “create an exciting gaming vehicle and experience that introduces the Ford brand to a new generation.”
A simple look at it will make it clear that the aesthetics are more indicative of the vehicle’s racing and city commuter personalities, with its aerodynamic body and some gorgeous all-glass doors that are gull-winged.
These doors seem to perfectly complement the windshield and panoramic glass roof, giving the vehicle a sense of airiness. Moving towards the back of the two-seater, we notice the rear is raised a bit higher than the front to achieve maximum downforce. This would help keep the vehicle glued to the tarmac at high speeds.
However, the electric buggy’s Sci-Fi-inspired design incorporates an almost reptilian form with chunky tires and generous ground clearance, suggesting it is ready to handle even the most unforgiving terrain.
The reptilian theme is visible all throughout the design of the concept, with its matte black color pointing to the Godzilla design influence. Other design elements worth mentioning are the dedicated space for a spare tire on the rear and the comfortable driver and passenger seats, which look perfect for some laid-back cruising through the city.
Seeing how the automotive market is in need of more compact off-roading vehicles that could also be used to easily glide through city traffic, this futuristic Ford dune buggy concept makes sense and could respond to an actual market demand. Additionally, the Michigan-based carmaker itself is said to have some upbeat concept buggy designs in the pipeline, so maybe they could adopt such a vision in the future.