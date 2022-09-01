Rymic Infinity 3 Aims to Upscale Your Commuting Experience, Is Stylish and Affordable

Developed by a company with roots in London and Hong Kong, the Rymic Infinity 3 e-bike boasts of being specifically designed for commuters. It is a stylish two-wheeler conceived to go the distance and comes at a really affordable price.
The Rymic team was on a mission to create a sustainable and affordable commute companion, an e-bike that can reduce travel expenses in a sweatless way. And it managed to create just that with the Infinity 3, a wheeler that not only looks good but is also reliable and budget-friendly.
Infinity 3 has a minimalist yet sleek and elegant design that focuses on comfort. It boasts of being conceived for riders who take trips that are over 6 miles (10 km) long, offering a comfortable riding posture. The bike comes with handlebars that are 72 cm (28.3”) wide, is equipped with 700CC tires that minimize riding fatigue, and features a 7-speed Shimano shifter. The e-bike tips the scales at 17 kg (37 lb), so you won’t break your back carrying it up or down the stairs.
We don’t have all the specs for the Rymic Infinity bike just yet, but the company plans to soon launch an Indiegogo campaign for it, so we’ll get to fill in the gaps then. What we do know so far, in addition to the aforementioned, is that the Infinity e-bike packs a 250W Mivice M070 motor and a Mivice S200 torque sensor that promises to make sure that no slope will feel too steep.
Rymic offers 21 gradient modes (3 pedal assist modes x 7 shifters) and the battery (whose capacity is yet to be revealed) is easily removable. Infinity 3 claims to offer ranges of over 80 km (50 miles) per charge, but with the help of a backup battery, you can boost that range to 100 km (62 miles).
When it launches on Indiegogo, Rymic’s Infinity 3 commuting e-bike will be available for purchase at only $1,000, which is quite a bargain. We’ll keep you posted. Meanwhile, you can take a better look at the two-wheeler in the video below.
Infinity 3 has a minimalist yet sleek and elegant design that focuses on comfort. It boasts of being conceived for riders who take trips that are over 6 miles (10 km) long, offering a comfortable riding posture. The bike comes with handlebars that are 72 cm (28.3”) wide, is equipped with 700CC tires that minimize riding fatigue, and features a 7-speed Shimano shifter. The e-bike tips the scales at 17 kg (37 lb), so you won’t break your back carrying it up or down the stairs.
We don’t have all the specs for the Rymic Infinity bike just yet, but the company plans to soon launch an Indiegogo campaign for it, so we’ll get to fill in the gaps then. What we do know so far, in addition to the aforementioned, is that the Infinity e-bike packs a 250W Mivice M070 motor and a Mivice S200 torque sensor that promises to make sure that no slope will feel too steep.
Rymic offers 21 gradient modes (3 pedal assist modes x 7 shifters) and the battery (whose capacity is yet to be revealed) is easily removable. Infinity 3 claims to offer ranges of over 80 km (50 miles) per charge, but with the help of a backup battery, you can boost that range to 100 km (62 miles).
When it launches on Indiegogo, Rymic’s Infinity 3 commuting e-bike will be available for purchase at only $1,000, which is quite a bargain. We’ll keep you posted. Meanwhile, you can take a better look at the two-wheeler in the video below.