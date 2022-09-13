World's First Amphibious Pedal Paddle Recumbent Bike Boat Takes Epic, 150-Mile Journey

More on this:

1 Pedayak Is the Unicorn of Kayaks, With Pedals or Electric Motor, Sails and Even a Tri-Hull

2 Ice Adventure HD Recumbent Trike May Be the Cycling Machine You Never Knew You Wanted

3 Electrom Recumbent Bike Boasts an Insane Range of 124 Miles per Charge, Can Hit 40 MPH

4 Catrike Expedition Recumbent Bike Is Designed To Keep You Riding All Day Long

5 Deluxe Ulysse Nardin Diver Chronometer Comes with Luxury Paddle-Board and Paddle