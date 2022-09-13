The Benno Boost Is a Versatile Utility E-Bike With a Bunch of Customization Options

After graduating from design school, Benno, the founder, moved to San Diego and co-founded the Electra Bicycle company in 1993. After working there until 2010, he went on to create the bike business bearing his name.
Recognizing the power of electrification, he decided to implement it in the Benno Bikes design. He also saw an opportunity in the utility e-bike market, as regular e-bikes offer little to no utility, and full-size cargo bikes are too big and hard to maneuver. This led to the birth of a new e-bike category he calls Etility, where agility meets true utility.
And that became the inspiration for the company's entire range of products. Among them, you'll discover the Boost 10D, offering the riding capabilities of a non-cargo bike and the storage options of one.
Benno Bikes claim that the e-bike can carry more than 3x the load of a typical bike. Using a 6061-aluminum alloy frame and a long wheelbase design, the Boost is made for you to move stuff around on it. It weighs 30 kg (66 lbs.), but it can carry an impressive max gross weight (including the bike and rider) of 200 kg (441 lbs.).
Different versions of the Boost are available – Performance, Performance CX, Performance Sport, and Performance Speed, and you can also choose if you want it regular or step-through. If you're from Europe, you probably know about the current EU e-bike regulations stating that the max speed a motor can assist you with is 15.5 mph (25 kph). That's why Europeans only have access to the first two model. The last two versions are meant for the U.S., Switzerland, and New Zealand markets, and they boast a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph).
utility bike if you can't go for long with it? The range is not a problem as the 400 Wh battery offers 25-75 miles (40-120 km), and the 500 Wh one provides 30-80 miles (50-130 km). If that's not enough for you, you can opt for the dual battery option available for the Performance Speed and Performance CX, which will ensure a range of 50 to 150 miles (80-240 km), depending on which mode you're riding in.
Oh yeah, about that, you have five riding modes and you can cycle through them by using the Bosch Purion On-Board computer. What's more, the e-bike comes with custom 24" (61 centimeters) Benno Dual Sport tires and a 10-speed Shimano drivetrain to assist you in all riding conditions. It lacks a suspension system, which might prove tiring after longer journeys.
The bike features some design elements that make it more practical, but its true usefulness emerges when customization comes into play. The stock bike's only cargo element is the rear rack, but many accessories can be added to the Boost. You have the possibility of choosing from dozens of configurations to adapt the ride to your lifestyle. Just keep in mind that all accessories are extra and you have to pay for them.
city deliveries involving heavy packages; there's a solution for that too. You can add a variety of racks, trays, bags, and others to create the Boost that best suits your needs.
All in all, I believe the Benno Boost 10D is a fantastic choice if practicality is the name of your game. It provides enough range for even avid city dwellers, and you'll fit most of your belongings on it. The only downside I see is the price; it already seems a bit high, excluding all the extra accessories you can add to it.
