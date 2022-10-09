Heritage Origin e-Bike Is a Stylish and Luxurious Urban Mobility Solution

For the city-dwellers who opt for electric bikes for their daily commute, there are plenty of options on the market right now, and one of them comes from Ateliers HeritageBike in the form of a luxurious, limited-edition electric bike model. It’s called Heritage Origin and is a real head-turner when seen on and off the road.
Designed and manufactured in France at a top-notch level, the Heritage Origin e-bike was launched in March 2021 and was made available in three styles - Origin x Valeo, Brown Origin, and Black Origin. The e-bike can easily qualify as an SUV of the cycling world and is targeted at true cyclists who like luxury products. It comes with a timeless, eye-catching design that doesn’t make any compromises on quality, aesthetics, functionality, or ergonomics.
Its design takes cues from the motorbikes of the ’30s, featuring a Chromoly steel frame for smooth rides, an inverted telescopic fork, a saddle handmade in high-quality leather by a master craftsman saddler, a large headlight, as well as a carbon fiber glove box, and wide tires.
The e-bike’s engine is mated to a fast-charging 504 Wh Shimano Li-Ion battery good for up to 120 km (74.5 miles) on a single charge. You can charge the battery directly on the bike or remove it from the frame for the duration of the charging session.
The tank is one of the outstanding features of the Heritage Origin model and includes a storage space where riders can keep their lock and even add an extra battery for their smartphone.
The carbon fiber cover comes with an integrated GPS tracker from the French brand Invoxia, so you’ll be able to know if your bike is moved or stolen. The makers promise an autonomy of up to 3 months for the tracker, which will warn you when the battery level decreases to 20%.
Other noteworthy features include a Gates Carbon Drive belt transmission system, three levels of assistance, daytime running lights, and a very discreet LCD on which riders are able to see time, speed, assist mode, battery charge level, total mileage, speedometer, and more. It can also be connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth to use your favorite applications.
The equally stylish trailer is the perfect complement to the Heritage Origin models. It boasts a rear inspired by the legendary Porsche 356, and its coupler even incorporates an anti-theft system.
Luxury lovers will certainly appreciate these classy e-bikes, but they’ll have to fork over no less than €7,900 ($7,692 at current exchange rates) to own one. If they want to bring their groceries home in style, the Sidecar complement adds a further €3,900 ($3,796) hole in their pockets.
