Trek's 2023 FX Sport 6 Turns Your Legs Into Solid Muscle With Carbon Fiber Deliciousness

I'm addicted to feeling that burn after a long, challenging stretch uphill or the huffing and wheezing for fresh air. Frankly, there are plenty of other non-healthy activities you could be addicted to, so this one isn't that bad. But to get the workout you so want and desire, you need to have a ready machine, and Trek's FX Sport 6 is a carbon fiber treat designed to give you the best workout possible for $2,800 (€2,850 at current exchange rates).
While the FX Sport lineup has a rather solid history, for 2023, Trek aimed to surpass last year's model with capability, design, and affordability. Actually, affordability seems to be something that Trek has forgotten about as this model is $200 more expensive than the previous one, and frankly, I'm not so sure that this jump in price has anything to do with the bike, but rather rising material and logistics costs.
But, and this is a big one, this bike is so dang hot that the manufacturer is already sold out on their website. Your only chance to grab this bike is to find one in a shop somewhere. Nonetheless, what's in store with this trinket should have you hunting one down after you've completed this article.
This is achieved by using nothing more than Trek's proprietary 400 OCLV carbon fiber, resulting in a bicycle frame that's light and offers "confident handling," whatever that may mean. Nonetheless, it is light for sure, coming in with an average weight of 9.5 kilograms (21 pounds) for the medium-size bike, and part of that is due to the carbon wheelset that you'll find as stock on this machine. Yup, Bontrager shows up to the game with Aeolus Elite 35 wheels suitable for up to 42c cross-section tires.
Bringing even more value to the bike is the presence of a Shimano drivetrain and a GRX setup. Come to think of it, I've seen this drivetrain in several bicycles in the past, and frankly, this system is typically reserved for serious road bikes. All of it is tuned to a 1X11 drivetrain and boasts an SLX M7000 cassette with 11-42T.
I'll be honest, when I started to cover this bike, I thought I would only be looking at nothing more than a bicycle meant to help you stay strong in an urban setting. Frankly, it seems that Trek has taken things a step further with these bikepacking and adventure abilities. After all, considering this crew has been amassing experience since 1975, you can bet your bottom dollar that their bikes can achieve a tad more than I can point out. If you're looking for an all-around machine to keep you moving, the 2023 FX Sport 6 is one to consider.
