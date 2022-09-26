Tesla Model 3 Catches Fire in Underground Car Parking in Barcelona

A Tesla Model 3 caught fire in an underground car parking located in the Passatge de Mas de Roda, Poblenou, Barcelona. Although the first reports about the blaze state that it involved a Model S, we can tell it is, in fact, the more affordable sedan. The headlight niche format of what is left of the car in the pictures shared by the Barcelona firefighters leaves no doubt about the vehicle that burned to a crisp.

6 photos