Tesla Model 3 Catches Fire in Underground Car Parking in Barcelona

A Tesla Model 3 caught fire in an underground car parking located in the Passatge de Mas de Roda, Poblenou, Barcelona. Although the first reports about the blaze state that it involved a Model S, we can tell it is, in fact, the more affordable sedan. The headlight niche format of what is left of the car in the pictures shared by the Barcelona firefighters leaves no doubt about the vehicle that burned to a crisp.
According to the Bombers de Barcelona, the fire happened on September 25 and destroyed not only the Model 3 but also the vehicle parked right at the left of the Model 3. Again, the first reports about it were wrong: they said it was a BMW, but what the images show is actually a Volkswagen T-ROC.
The difficulty in correctly identifying the burned cars shows how severe the blaze was. The only parts left on the Model 3 are those made of steel, including the seat frames. The T-ROC is only recognizable due to its hood and part of the bumper. The Volkswagen SUV right front tire vanished – and it is pretty big.
The Barcelona firefighters stated they had to send three pumper trucks, one ambulance, one turntable ladder truck, two command vehicles, and a ventilation truck. Unfortunately, they did not share how much time they spent extinguishing the fire.
According to Coche Global, the fire started in the battery pack and reignited at least once, making the firefighters’ work even more difficult. People who left their cars in the same underground car park were not allowed to go there after the blaze was killed. Apparently, some vehicles close to where the Model 3 was parked were also damaged due to the extreme heat the battery pack generated.
It is not clear what caused the fire or if anyone apart from insurance companies will investigate. Tesla does not talk to the press, and it will remain silent unless Spanish government authorities demand some answers. We’ll try to follow how this story will unfold.
The difficulty in correctly identifying the burned cars shows how severe the blaze was. The only parts left on the Model 3 are those made of steel, including the seat frames. The T-ROC is only recognizable due to its hood and part of the bumper. The Volkswagen SUV right front tire vanished – and it is pretty big.
The Barcelona firefighters stated they had to send three pumper trucks, one ambulance, one turntable ladder truck, two command vehicles, and a ventilation truck. Unfortunately, they did not share how much time they spent extinguishing the fire.
According to Coche Global, the fire started in the battery pack and reignited at least once, making the firefighters’ work even more difficult. People who left their cars in the same underground car park were not allowed to go there after the blaze was killed. Apparently, some vehicles close to where the Model 3 was parked were also damaged due to the extreme heat the battery pack generated.
It is not clear what caused the fire or if anyone apart from insurance companies will investigate. Tesla does not talk to the press, and it will remain silent unless Spanish government authorities demand some answers. We’ll try to follow how this story will unfold.
?Finalitzada l'extinció d'un foc al Poblenou.— Bombers Barcelona (@BCN_Bombers) September 25, 2022
???? Dos vehicles han cremat a un aparcament soterrat del passatge de Mas de Roda.
Hem intervingut amb:
?? 3 autobombes
?? 1 autoescala
?? 1 ambulància
?? 2 vehicles de comandament
?? 1 camió d'aire i ventilació#BombersBCN ???? pic.twitter.com/3zE6RPuZsM