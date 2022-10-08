1965 Pontiac Grand Prix Sitting for Decades Fights for Survival, Full of Surprises

1965 brought lots (and when we say lots, we really mean it) of changes to the Grand Prix lineup, which kind of makes sense given it witnessed the debut of the second generation.
Just like the other full-size Pontiacs, the Grand Prix went through a massive restyling process that ditched the boxy look for a more rounded design. The interiors were upgraded with tons of goodies, including new instrument panels, bucket seats, and even automatic air conditioning as optional.
An overhaul of the Grand Prix took place in the engine department as well. The 389 (6.4-liter) continued to be offered as standard, but this time, it came with upgraded power. When it was fitted with a manual transmission, this base V8 developed 333 horsepower, while the output dropped to 325 horsepower when an automatic gearbox was used.
On the other hand, customers could choose from several other options, including the massive 421 (6.7-liter) HO Tri-Power developing 376 horsepower.
The Grand Prix that eBay user 4u2ok is now trying to sell was born with the 325-horsepower version of the 389 under the hood.
As anyone can tell with just a quick look at the photos in the gallery, this Pontiac has been sitting for a very long time, so it’s no surprise that it currently exhibits the typical metal problems. However, the owner themselves admits that this Grand Prix could easily be used for parts, which is more or less just fine as long as its legacy survives.
On the other hand, the Grand Prix seems to tick just the right boxes for a restoration candidate, especially because it still runs with gas in the carburetor.
Selling without a title, this Grand Prix obviously doesn’t cost a fortune, and the starting bid is $2,200. It’s being sold without a reserve, so the highest bidder can take it home.
