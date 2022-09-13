This 1967 Pontiac Grand Prix Shows Sleeping on a Concrete Floor Isn’t Always a Bad Idea

Born in 1965, the second-generation Grand Prix wasn’t necessarily a lot more successful than the lineup it replaced. The total production for this generation came down to approximately 168,000 units, up from around 167,000 cars for the original series.
The model year 1967, however, was the second most successful with close to 43,000 cars, mostly thanks to the refinements introduced by Pontiac.
For instance, the company dropped the 389 V8 (6.4-liter) and introduced an all-new 400 (6.6-liter) fitted with a four-barrel carburetor and producing no less than 350 horsepower. The 421 (6.9-liter) was also dropped, this time to make room for a 428 (7.0-liter) unit rated at 360 horsepower – a HO version increased the output to 376 horsepower.
The Grand Prix that you see here was also born with a 400, but right now, it’s powered by a 389 donated by a 1966 Pontiac. eBay seller rysam_45 says a previous owner performed the swap, but right now, the engine is no longer starting – it doesn’t appear to be stuck though.
And speaking of changes performed by a previous owner, it looks like this wasn’t the only, well, questionable idea. This Grand Prix was originally a black car coming with a black top and a black interior. For some reason, a previous owner didn’t like this mix, so they decided to switch to the setup that you can see in the pics today.
The Grand Prix spent no more, no less than 33 years in a garage, but thanks to being parked on a concrete floor, the invasion of rust has more or less been limited. There’s indeed metal damage, especially on the undersides, but there’s nothing that can’t be saved as part of a full restoration.
When it comes to the price, taking this Grand Prix home starts with a $5,700 investment, though the seller has also enabled the Make Offer button just in case someone is interested in another deal.
