F1's 2023 Calendar Includes 24 Races and a Return to China

Formula 1 will have record-breaking 24 races next year. Stefano Domenicali’s wishes materialized – the motorsport will travel a lot more in 2023 and give us many opportunities to see drivers and constructors. Here are all the Grand Prix events you’ll be able to enjoy.
Around two years ago, everyone was wondering if Formula 1 could do with a 23 Grand Prix schedule. Now, we get the confirmation that 2023 will be the first year with 24 races! The championship will kick off in Bahrain and end in Abu Dhabi. The summer break will be between August 1st and August 24th.
The new calendar also brings China back into the mix. This year’s event was canceled because Shanghai was dealing with the well-known public health crisis. Some fans thought China won’t come back, but the signed contract included an extension until 2025. So, it was only natural for F1 to go back and race in the Asian country.
The good news for F1 fans from the U.S. is that they’ll get three races – Miami in May, Austin in October, and Las Vegas in November.
“We are very pleased with the strong momentum Formula 1 continues to experience and it is great news that we will be able to bring our passionate fans a mix of exciting new locations such as Las Vegas to the Championship with much-loved venues across Europe, Asia and the Americas,” said Stefano Domenicali.
Next year's season has also been scheduled with regard to the 24 Heures du Mans which takes place on the 10th and 11th of June.
The 2023 Formula 1 season will have the teams traveling a lot more. They’ll first go to the Arabian Peninsula, then Australia, and for two more races they’ll go back to Asia. Afterward, the motorsport will visit North America, Europe, and then North America again. A trip back to Europe will give us Grand Prix in Austria, the UK, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands, and Italy. After Europe’s done, the motorsport will move to Asia again for three races. Next, North America and South America are on the traveling list, with the final race taking place in the Arabian Peninsula, which completes a full yet complicated circle.
Keep in mind things might change. This is just their current plans for the next year’s championship if nothing goes wrong. Given the current global state of affairs, nothing can be taken for granted.
Lastly, having this many F1 races could be exciting. However, some fans are afraid that having such a busy schedule could take a toll on teams and drivers. We’ll see what happens in 2023.
The new calendar also brings China back into the mix. This year’s event was canceled because Shanghai was dealing with the well-known public health crisis. Some fans thought China won’t come back, but the signed contract included an extension until 2025. So, it was only natural for F1 to go back and race in the Asian country.
The good news for F1 fans from the U.S. is that they’ll get three races – Miami in May, Austin in October, and Las Vegas in November.
“We are very pleased with the strong momentum Formula 1 continues to experience and it is great news that we will be able to bring our passionate fans a mix of exciting new locations such as Las Vegas to the Championship with much-loved venues across Europe, Asia and the Americas,” said Stefano Domenicali.
Next year's season has also been scheduled with regard to the 24 Heures du Mans which takes place on the 10th and 11th of June.
The 2023 Formula 1 season will have the teams traveling a lot more. They’ll first go to the Arabian Peninsula, then Australia, and for two more races they’ll go back to Asia. Afterward, the motorsport will visit North America, Europe, and then North America again. A trip back to Europe will give us Grand Prix in Austria, the UK, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands, and Italy. After Europe’s done, the motorsport will move to Asia again for three races. Next, North America and South America are on the traveling list, with the final race taking place in the Arabian Peninsula, which completes a full yet complicated circle.
Keep in mind things might change. This is just their current plans for the next year’s championship if nothing goes wrong. Given the current global state of affairs, nothing can be taken for granted.
Lastly, having this many F1 races could be exciting. However, some fans are afraid that having such a busy schedule could take a toll on teams and drivers. We’ll see what happens in 2023.