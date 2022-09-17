Red Bull and Porsche Have Split Ways - What Does the Future Holds for the Two?

The collapse of Porsche's talks with Red Bull is a significant blow for the manufacturer but could represent good news for another. There are still some hopes that the German team's proposed entry can be salvaged for 2026, but it's much easier said than done. The most significant complication is on the engine side, and Porsche is very short on time to find a solution. Meanwhile, the end of its own negotiations with Red Bull opens the door for an old favorite to agree on a possibly official return to the pinnacle of motorsport.
Red Bull is committed to creating its new powertrains divisions entirely independently of any possible manufacturer partnership. As a result, they invested a massive sum of money into building a bespoke facility with the best equipment and staff Red Bull could find. However, the Austrian team was still open to partnering with an engine manufacturer, but only on its own terms.
When it was leaked that Porsche was putting in place the necessary paperwork to green light a 50% buy-in to Red Bull F1 operation, it was clear that negotiations on a much bigger scale than had initially been perceived.
"The premise was always that a partnership would be based on an equal footing, which would include not only an engine partnership but also the team. This could not be achieved," was written in a Porsche statement. "With the finalised rule changes, the racing series nevertheless remains an attractive environment for Porsche, which will continue to be monitored."
Red Bull F1 team was very serious. So how did things go that wrong? From expectations within the F1 paddock that the Austrian team and Porsche could announce a partnership as early as the Austrian Grand Prix at the start of July to this massive collapse of negotiations?
Many suggest that the FIA's slow process in finalizing the 2026 power unit rules was essential in making the negotiations go cold. Red Bull decided it wasn't willing to sell anything, whether we were talking about the advanced technologies or the powertrain department. In the end, all they wanted was engine branding, leading to Porsche withdrawing from negotiations entirely. But what are Porsche's options now?
As we know, the German giant was the first and most public new supporter of F1's new direction, so of course, Liberty Media will do anything to keep Porsche around. But how exactly will they do that? They need a route onto the grid, with buying into an existing team looking like the only option. However, the only serious team to buy into now is Williams, a lower midfield team representing the perfect long-term project. Plus, the team is owned now by a businessman and an investor, and these kinds of people are always looking for profit.
Still, we have one more emerging theory. Porsche could potentially join forces with Andretti Autosport, considering the two companies have already made a deal to work together in Formula E. Plus, Andretti Autosport is another company that wants to enter the world of F1. However, a prominent manufacturer is desired over another private team.
Now that the Porsche talks have ended could help Honda to return as an official partner. Besides, the two companies have enjoyed an excellent time together, and Red Bull will use engines designed and created by Honda until 2025. While people like Christian Horner said that the powertrains would not depend on other potential partnerships, a giant like Honda could improve the engine parts in a big way.
