Formula 1 Race Calendar for 2022 Features Record-Breaking 23 Grand Prix Schedule

Next year’s Formula One season will signal a fresh new start for the sport, with rule changes aiming to make racing more exciting across the grid. The cars will look different, drive differently and their ground effects-based aerodynamics will help them follow each other more closely around the track, resulting in easier overtaking maneuvers.
Aside from possibly being a more exciting year than anything we’ve seen during this past decade, 2022 will also feature a record-breaking 23 Grand Prix races, as the schedule has already been approved by the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council.
Next season will kick off on March 20 in Bahrain and finish on November 20 in Abu Dhabi. The U.S. will get to host a total of two races, the first being in Miami (subject to FIA circuit homologation) on May 8, followed by Austin on October 23. This calendar doesn’t include China though, because of ongoing pandemic issues.
“The 2022 season follows an unprecedented two years in Formula 1 in which the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in revised calendar of 17 races in 2020 and 22 races in 2021 – a huge achievement given the international nature of the sport,” said F1 in an official statement.
Here’s the complete list of races: Bahrain (March 20), Saudi Arabia (March 27), Australia (April 10), Emilia Romagna/Imola (April 24), USA/Miami (May 8), Spain (May 22), Monaco (May 29), Azerbaijan (June 12), Canada (June 19), UK (July 2), Austria (July 10), France (July 24), Hungary (July 31), Belgium (August 28), Netherlands (September 4), Italy (September 11), Russia (September 25), Singapore (October 2), Japan (October 9), USA/Austin (October 23), Mexico (October 30), Brazil (November 13) and Abu Dhabi (November 20).
“Over the past two years, F1 has shown remarkable resilience. This is clearly demonstrated by the continued growth of the sport despite the important challenges of the pandemic,” stated FIA President, Jean Todt.
“The 23 Grand Prix in 2022 will be an exciting showcase for the all-new cars and I am looking forward to it.”
As are we, Mr. Todt.
