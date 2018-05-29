Miami Formula 1 GP Track Rendered

On May 10th, Formula 1 put an end to speculation that a second American Grand Prix would be added to the roster by officially confirming that in October 2019 the inaugural race in Miami would take place.

The track in Miami would be a city-streets one. For the moment, the exact layout of the track is available only as a concept issued by City Commissioner Ken Russel. But, thanks to a Formula 1 fan,



The digital construction was made using data taken from Google. The creator of the simulated track, which you can experience in the video attached below, admits that it’s not “particularly accurate,” and he has “no idea where the FIA intend on placing kerbs and barriers.” The effort is worth a look nonetheless.



Adding a Miami race in October means some reshuffling of the current calendar has to be made for the following season.



In October there are already two Grand Prix races planned this year, the ones in Suzuka, Japan - the circuit has been on the F1 calendar for over 30 years - and Austin, Texas.



The question that arises is whether the new Miami GP will replace some other one or just be added to the roster for a 22-race season.



Adding Miami to the calendar in whatever variant would make the United States the only country in the world to host two Formula 1 races during the same season – provided the Circuit of the Americas GP doesn’t get scrubbed and gets moved to another date.



Regardless, the race will take place. The governing body has already filed trademarks for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Miami names in November last year.



