Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Might Come in 2019

An exciting rumor for American Formula 1 fans surfaced on Tuesday, pointing to a possible city-circuit race on the streets of Miami as soon as next year.
The initial rumor was that the Miami Grand Prix is set to replace the Azerbaijan GP. Word of this came via Dutch website Ziggo Sport F1, which posted a tweet claiming last Sunday’s race was the last one taking place in the Caucasus.
Later in the day, the Miami New Times reported that officials have confirmed the city manager will be mandated to negotiate a multi-year agreement with Formula One repesentatives as soon as this summer. According to the source, the Grand Prix should be scheduled to start in October 2019.
“Formula One racing has global appeal, and so does the City of Miami," city spokesperson Eugene Ramirez was quoted as saying by the source.
If the report by Miami New Times is accurate, that kind of plays tricks on the Dutch website's tweet. The Azerbaijan GP has taken place in its two years of existence in June (2017) and this year in April.
In October there are already two Grand Prix races planned this year, the ones in Suzuka, Japan - the circuit has been on the F1 calendar for over 30 years - and Austin, Texas. Both of them are unlikely to be scrubbed off the list for next year.
Formula 1 has already filed trademarks for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Miami names in November last year. Additionally, for over two years now the competition has been in the hands of the American-based Liberty Media. So the fact that the racing series will come to the Sunshine State is pretty much a given.
The only questions remaining are when and whether the new GP will replace some other one or just be added to the roster for a 22-race season.
Later in the day, the Miami New Times reported that officials have confirmed the city manager will be mandated to negotiate a multi-year agreement with Formula One repesentatives as soon as this summer. According to the source, the Grand Prix should be scheduled to start in October 2019.
“Formula One racing has global appeal, and so does the City of Miami," city spokesperson Eugene Ramirez was quoted as saying by the source.
If the report by Miami New Times is accurate, that kind of plays tricks on the Dutch website's tweet. The Azerbaijan GP has taken place in its two years of existence in June (2017) and this year in April.
In October there are already two Grand Prix races planned this year, the ones in Suzuka, Japan - the circuit has been on the F1 calendar for over 30 years - and Austin, Texas. Both of them are unlikely to be scrubbed off the list for next year.
Formula 1 has already filed trademarks for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Miami names in November last year. Additionally, for over two years now the competition has been in the hands of the American-based Liberty Media. So the fact that the racing series will come to the Sunshine State is pretty much a given.
The only questions remaining are when and whether the new GP will replace some other one or just be added to the roster for a 22-race season.