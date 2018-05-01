Formula 1 Exclusive Live Show to Air on Twitter

The push Liberty Media is making to transform Formula 1 into a competition for the digital age continues, after on Monday the organization announced an exclusive live post-race show that will air on Twitter.

It is the first attempt by Formula 1 to send a unified message through the use of new imagery, a new tagline, in-airport and in-city posters, hand-painted murals and social media advertising. The show will come to all-sized screens starting the race in Spain, on May 13, and will continue for the remaining nine GPs. It will be hosted by broadcaster Will Buxton, accompanied by various Formula 1 legends.The show will stream live on the social platform as soon as the podium ceremony concludes and will air live from the paddock. Interviews with drivers, analysis of key moments of the race and fan engagement will all be featured on the show.“On the heels of the of F1 TV launch announcement, we are thrilled to announce a new initiative aimed at expanding our fan engagement and monetization strategy on Twitter,” said Frank Arthofer, Formula 1’s director of digital.“Given how well their platform caters to driving conversation around global live events, the strategic fit was perfect; we’re thrilled to be partnering with them on this show in 2018.”Formula 1 says that it currently has over 3.5 million Twitter followers and 13 million unique users tweeting about the sport. By moving some content to the platform, Liberty Media places Formula 1 on par with other U.S. sports present there like NFL, NBA, and MLB.In March, Formula 1 announced a unique partnership with entertainment giant Netflix. At the beginning of 2019, Netflix will air a 10-episodes documentary series, showing not what happens on the circuit, but the “intense fight for the heart, soul, and direction for the future of this multibillion-dollar business.”The task of making Formula 1 more popular started with the first race of the season in Australia, when the competition’s first ever global marketing campaign, Engineered Insanity, was launched.It is the first attempt by Formula 1 to send a unified message through the use of new imagery, a new tagline, in-airport and in-city posters, hand-painted murals and social media advertising.