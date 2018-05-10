autoevolution
 

Formula 1 Vision Device to Enhance Spectator Experience During GPs

Attending a Formula 1 Grand Prix is a strange experience. It combines moments of high adrenaline, when the cars are racing right beneath the spectator's feet, with moments of utter boredom, as the racers complete their lap out of sight.
For those watching from in front of a TV screen, away from the track, the experience is at times more intense than that experienced on the scene. Formula 1 is trying to correct that by announcing a partnership with FanVision Entertainment, a specialist in designing hand-held devices for spectators.

These devices are, if you like, miniaturized versions of screens seen in stadiums across the world. For Formula 1, they would present the spectators with Formula 1 race live broadcast, replay highlights, direct driver- team audio feeds and the Grand Prix radio broadcast.

Of particular use for the one holding an F1 Vision device will be the possibility of viewing real-time race data and statistics.

The device itself is the size of a smartphone, featuring a five-inch high-resolution touchscreen display, earbuds for listening and a kickstand for hands-free viewing.

The F1 Vision gets its signal from dedicated digital transmitters, meaning it is not dependent on wireless technology.

Formula 1 did not say whether the implementation of this system would mean increased ticket prices. The technology was presented on Wednesday, but it’s not yet clear at what Grand Prix it would be first used.

Separately, Formula 1 also announced it partnered with licensed sports merchandise retailer Fanatics. The company will become F1’s exclusive merchandise retail partner at Grand Prix weekends and online starting this season.

That means Fanatics is the place to go for those waiting to see sanctioned flasks, glasses, bottles, mugs, sculptures, and figurines with the recently trademarked Daniel Ricciardo’s shoey.

Fanatics will be selling F1 stuff starting with the Formula 1 Gran Premio de Espana Emirates 2018 on May 10.

