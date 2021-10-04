This Just In: McLaren’s Lando Norris Says 2022 F1 Cars “Not as Nice” To Drive as 2021 Cars

Next year’s radical ground effect Formula One cars will supposedly make it easier for drivers to run much closer during one-on-one battles, resulting in easier/more overtaking maneuvers. However, the new aerodynamic setup, together with the new and larger tires, offers unique challenges in terms of handling, according to McLaren’s Lando Norris.
Norris spoke exclusively to Autosport during the launch of his new LN Racing Kart, admitting that he has had a go in the 2022 car inside of McLaren’s simulator and his first impressions aren’t particularly positive.
“It’s a very different car to drive. In a way not as nice as this season,” he said, while hoping that other teams will have similar struggles and that once pre-season starts, McLaren will end up with a very competitive car, nonetheless.
We’ve already seen what a 2022 F1 car might look like, following Liberty Media’s concept version reveal at this year’s British Grand Prix. McLaren, however, has yet to build an actual 2022 car and is still in the drawing stages of the project.
“The only car we’ve seen is the one at Silverstone,” added Norris. “The car we have in the factory, it’s not even a car. It’s a drawing and some paper. I don’t think we will see it for many more months, maybe not until next year in a way.”
“We’ve seen some of the drawings and the designs for next season, but every week, it’s something new and something different, because there’s so many different things with the car. But every week it’s very easy to make changes and make it quicker and quicker.”
As for the images you’re currently admiring in the gallery, that’s just McLaren’s take on the 2022 racer featuring the current car’s 2021 livery. While it obviously doesn’t look half-bad, the team will surely make several changes to the design by the time pre-season comes around in early 2022.
We must admit, it’s not particularly encouraging hearing about Lando Norris disliking the way the 2022 car feels inside the simulator. In a way though, we should have expected this, considering how the current 2021 car is the result of roughly five years of constant aerodynamic development, ever since the powers that be decided to unwind several aerodynamic restrictions back in 2017, in order to help the cars corner faster.
