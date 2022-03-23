F1 CEO Wants 24 Races per Season, Sees 30 As Possible, Fancies Africa Back Into the Mix

F1 CEO and President Stefano Domenicali is happy with how things are unfolding now for the motorsport after a hard and controversial 2021. He’s excited for what the future might bring and has new plans that will be revealed in their entirety soon. For now, here’s what we know.
South Africa’s Porsche-owned Kyalami circuit could make a comeback next year or in 2024, as F1’s CEO is looking to diversify the racing schedule. He also wants to bring more races for the fans and thinks 24 Grand Prix are possible even in 2023. Domenicali also believes F1 could hold 30 races in a year, as the interest for the sport grew exponentially over the last decade. That may sound like a stretch for now since the Concorde Agreement allows for a maximum of 24 races per season.
F1’s CEO also said for Sky Sports that Las Vegas is considered to hold a Grand Prix, with other major cities lining up and expressing interest. He didn’t name any, but we can expect some requests from Asia and South America. If everyone agrees to pick Las Vegas for 2023, then it would be the first race after an absence of over 39 years. And it looks like it might happen since Domenicali confirmed last year "there will be two races in the U.S."
On the same topic of venues to race in, the man added that some promoters have contracts in place that will expire soon, and it may be possible that more than two place won’t be visited by F1 in 2023 and the years to come. That’s also one of the reasons why the motorsport is looking for new circuits.
Changes for F1 are surely coming because Domenicali argues that not only Andretti is looking to enter Formula 1. He confirms there are four solid requests for a place on the grid. Unfortunately, the CEO is not convinced that this is the right move. He would keep the same number of 10 teams, and instead of adding more cars, he’d like more races.
Formula 1 has 23 races scheduled for 2022. The last one is set to happen in Abu Dhabi between the 18th and 20th of November.
Regarding the return of F1 to Africa, we also must remind you that last year the F1 boss confirmed there will be a race in Africa "in the next five years."
Stefano Domenicali has previously served as President of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), as CEO for Lamborghini and as Team Principal for Ferrari F1.
F1’s CEO also said for Sky Sports that Las Vegas is considered to hold a Grand Prix, with other major cities lining up and expressing interest. He didn’t name any, but we can expect some requests from Asia and South America. If everyone agrees to pick Las Vegas for 2023, then it would be the first race after an absence of over 39 years. And it looks like it might happen since Domenicali confirmed last year "there will be two races in the U.S."
On the same topic of venues to race in, the man added that some promoters have contracts in place that will expire soon, and it may be possible that more than two place won’t be visited by F1 in 2023 and the years to come. That’s also one of the reasons why the motorsport is looking for new circuits.
Changes for F1 are surely coming because Domenicali argues that not only Andretti is looking to enter Formula 1. He confirms there are four solid requests for a place on the grid. Unfortunately, the CEO is not convinced that this is the right move. He would keep the same number of 10 teams, and instead of adding more cars, he’d like more races.
Formula 1 has 23 races scheduled for 2022. The last one is set to happen in Abu Dhabi between the 18th and 20th of November.
Regarding the return of F1 to Africa, we also must remind you that last year the F1 boss confirmed there will be a race in Africa "in the next five years."
Stefano Domenicali has previously served as President of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), as CEO for Lamborghini and as Team Principal for Ferrari F1.