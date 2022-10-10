Pontiac Trans Am Dually Born from 1987 Firebird Cut in Half, Now Called ‘Trans Camino’

The third-generation Pontiac Firebird is one of the most iconic sports cars in American history. Also, because of the TV show Knight Rider, it became one of the most iconic vehicles worldwide, by pop culture standards.
Built over a ten-year span between 1982 and 1992, the third-gen Firebird was available in three specifications initially: Firebird, Firebird S/E and Firebird Trans Am, the latter being the high-performance version, and the one chosen to portray KITT in Knight Rider.
Fast forward to 1987 and the Trans Am GTA was introduced, where GTA stood for Gran Turismo Americano. This specification quickly became the most desirable one as far as the Firebird was concerned, a sentiment shared by many up to this day. Basically, you’d have to spend a pretty penny in order to purchase one today if it’s a low-mileage, mint-condition example.
Anyway, we’re here to talk about a specific Trans Am that was auctioned off through Mecum earlier this summer and somehow it went largely unnoticed.
According to the ad, it is known as the Trans Camino, which is fitting, seeing as how it features a hand-built truck bed with embedded back seats. It also boasts a custom Dually conversion, although it’s difficult to tell if it has four or eight wheels at the back (I’m guessing four overall), so technically, it may not even be a Dually but whatever – it's still a sight to behold.
The Trans Camino, which by the way is rocking a Viper Red colorway, also comes with two custom subwoofers and an amplifier, plus a gas tank that had to be relocated underneath the truck bed, for obvious reasons.
Now, while it does offer seating for five, we wouldn’t recommend anybody going on any long-distance trips inside of that bed. It’s hard to imagine that custom bench seat being comfortable, not to mention safe.
