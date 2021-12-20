5 Brabus Wants to Sell You a Mercedes-Maybach S 650, Looks More Expensive Than It Is

4 1968 Chevrolet Camaro With Supercharged LS3 V8 Isn't for the Faint of Heart

More on this:

LSA V8-Swapped 1968 Pontiac Firebird With BMW Yas Marina Blue Paint Is Restomod Excellence

Twinned with the Chevrolet Camaro on the F-body platform, the Pontiac Firebird is a desirable pony and muscle car from the heyday of Horsepower Wars. The 1968 model we’re covering in this article is much improved over the bone-stock bird in every single respect, starting with the LSA engine. 22 photos



Sourced from a Camaro ZL1, the no-nonsense motor in this Firebird is likely to crank out a little more than the aforementioned figures due to a handful of go-faster upgrades. These include a Brian Tooley Racing Stage 2 camshaft, aluminum rocker covers, a cold air intake, and ceramic-coated Hedman tubular headers linked to SpinTech mufflers. A dual exhaust, aluminum radiator, dual electric fans, PSI wiring, custom-fabricated engine mounts, as well as a high-torque starter are worthy of your attention too.



Typical for a high-performance car, the retro-modern build channels all that fury to the 9.0-inch rear axle fitted with a limited-slip differential with the help of a Tremec six-speed manual transmission. 3.70:1 gearing, QA1 coilovers, adjustable rear trailing arms, tubular control arms, and Nitto rubber shoes make this fellow a corner-carving machine in its own right.



Refinished in BMW-specific Yas Marina Blue, the vehicle adds to the visual drama with the help of black-painted bumpers, gloss-black wheel well liners, a double scooped hood, and BC Forged wheels with a bronze finish. Taken from a Honda Prelude, the mildly-bolstered and leather-wrapped seats are complemented by a spare pair of BMW-sourced seats.



With nearly 2,000 miles (3,219 kilometers) on the clock since the completion of the build, the Firebird is currently looking for a new and caring owner. Listed on



Based on the Gen IV small-block V8, the 6.2-liter powerplant is an evolution of the LS3-based LS9. Introduced in the 2009 Cadillac CTS-V, this mill originally produced 556 horsepower and 551 pound-feet (747 Nm) of torque from 3,800 rpm with the help of a 1.9-liter blower from Eaton.Sourced from a Camaro ZL1, the no-nonsense motor in this Firebird is likely to crank out a little more than the aforementioned figures due to a handful of go-faster upgrades. These include a Brian Tooley Racing Stage 2 camshaft, aluminum rocker covers, a cold air intake, and ceramic-coated Hedman tubular headers linked to SpinTech mufflers. A dual exhaust, aluminum radiator, dual electric fans, PSI wiring, custom-fabricated engine mounts, as well as a high-torque starter are worthy of your attention too.Typical for a high-performance car, the retro-modern build channels all that fury to the 9.0-inch rear axle fitted with a limited-slip differential with the help of a Tremec six-speed manual transmission. 3.70:1 gearing, QA1 coilovers, adjustable rear trailing arms, tubular control arms, and Nitto rubber shoes make this fellow a corner-carving machine in its own right.Refinished in BMW-specific Yas Marina Blue, the vehicle adds to the visual drama with the help of black-painted bumpers, gloss-black wheel well liners, a double scooped hood, and BC Forged wheels with a bronze finish. Taken from a Honda Prelude, the mildly-bolstered and leather-wrapped seats are complemented by a spare pair of BMW-sourced seats.With nearly 2,000 miles (3,219 kilometers) on the clock since the completion of the build, the Firebird is currently looking for a new and caring owner. Listed on Bring a Trailer with eight days remaining on the ticker, this amazing car currently stands on a curiously low bid of $11k.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.