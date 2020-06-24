We’ve Warned You and Now it's Here: The NAWA Racer

5 Production Starts on Limited-Series Aston Martin DB5, So You Can Roll Like 007

4 One of Three Aston Martin V8 Zagato Prototypes to Sell for an Estimated $423,000

More on this:

Aston Martin Shows Tests of the $100K+ Bike, Leaves Out the Most Important Bit

In case you missed it, the very British and very car brand Aston Martin announced the development of a track-only bike last year together with Brough Superior Motorcycles. 11 photos



The shiny and aerodynamic surface up front combined with the dark pattern of the exposed carbon fiber also make it look like something that would scare the hell out of Ripley if she saw it in a dark alley, if we're allowed the mandatory



However, the AMB 001 (wait until they reach their seventh model, that will sell like crazy) isn't so much about the looks as it is about performance. After all, this is a track-only bike, and people won't see much of it when you're bombing down the tarmac doing 200 miles per hour.



The work split between the two companies isn't 100 percent clear, but we'll go ahead and guess that Brough Superior Motorcycles (BSM) took care of most of the technical bits while



What we do know is that the AMB 001 uses a V-twin turbo-charged engine with 180 horsepower for a 1:1 power to weight ratio (if you use the metric kilograms, that is). They'll build 100 units to maintain an air of exclusivity with production slated to start over the next few months.



In the meantime, the AMB 001 has been taken out for testing on an unspecified track, and the two companies were kind enough to film a bit of the event. For some reason, the bike seems to be wearing camouflage, which can mean one of two things: Aston and Brough have a very short memory and completely forgot they already showed the bike, or they've made some modifications and plan to keep them secret for the time being.



Or maybe that's not a camouflage and just a funky color scheme we don't agree with. Another thing we don't agree with is the fact that whoever made this clip decided to leave out the best part: the bike's sound. Sure, save that for the commercial reveal, but would it have killed them to leave just one second of the engine and exhaust screaming at the end? Cool video, nonetheless, and a very cool project.



Called the AMB 001, the supremely exclusive bike was shown last year at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy, and while we have no other Aston Martin bike to compare it to, we have enough cars designed by the British company to say it definitely looks like an Aston Martin.The shiny and aerodynamic surface up front combined with the dark pattern of the exposed carbon fiber also make it look like something that would scare the hell out of Ripley if she saw it in a dark alley, if we're allowed the mandatory xenomorph joke. All in all, though, it's definitely a sexy piece of machinery that manages to blend design and drag coefficient-related restrictions in one gorgeous package.However, the AMB 001 (wait until they reach their seventh model, that will sell like crazy) isn't so much about the looks as it is about performance. After all, this is a track-only bike, and people won't see much of it when you're bombing down the tarmac doing 200 miles per hour.The work split between the two companies isn't 100 percent clear, but we'll go ahead and guess that Brough Superior Motorcycles (BSM) took care of most of the technical bits while Aston brought the design expertise and, well, its much more famous name.What we do know is that the AMB 001 uses a V-twin turbo-charged engine with 180 horsepower for a 1:1 power to weight ratio (if you use the metric kilograms, that is). They'll build 100 units to maintain an air of exclusivity with production slated to start over the next few months.In the meantime, the AMB 001 has been taken out for testing on an unspecified track, and the two companies were kind enough to film a bit of the event. For some reason, the bike seems to be wearing camouflage, which can mean one of two things: Aston and Brough have a very short memory and completely forgot they already showed the bike, or they've made some modifications and plan to keep them secret for the time being.Or maybe that's not a camouflage and just a funky color scheme we don't agree with. Another thing we don't agree with is the fact that whoever made this clip decided to leave out the best part: the bike's sound. Sure, save that for the commercial reveal, but would it have killed them to leave just one second of the engine and exhaust screaming at the end? Cool video, nonetheless, and a very cool project.