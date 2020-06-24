2020 Hyundai Sonata Hot Hatch Looks Like the Unexpected Ford Focus ST Rival

The world of hot hatches has quite a lot of fans all over the globe, and Hyundai obviously wants to be part of the fun as well.
The South Korean company, however, is more or less a new player in this side of the market after it debuted the i30 N with 270 horsepower only three years ago. On the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean Hyundai must stop here, as the N brand has what it takes to continue this strategy in the long term.
The rendering that we have here imagines what could easily be the very next hot hatch launched by Hyundai: a custom version of the Sonata that would compete against the likes of Golf GTI and Ford Focus ST.
As you can easily tell from the design study also embedded below, the Hyundai Sonata hot hatch rendering is based on the fastback that’s currently on the market, albeit it obviously features the hatch body style that could contribute to its sportier styling.
Hyundai itself has put a lot of effort into getting the Sonata design right. The car is based on the Le Fil Rogue four-door coupe that was first presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and is the first model that uses Hyundai’s new design language called Sensuous Sportiness.
And of course, it also comes with a series of design innovations, including what Hyundai calls “Hidden Lighting Lamps,” which “appear to be chrome when switched off and become dramatically lit when turned on,” as the carmaker itself explains.
At first glance, the Sonata already has everything it needs to give birth to a hot hatch in terms of design, but for the time being, such an idea is nothing more than a digital drawing that Hyundai itself should really check out.
Whether or not Hyundai N plans to make the whole thing happen is something that we’ll find out rather sooner than later.
