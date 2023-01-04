Aston Martin Teases Impending DBS 770 Ultimate, to Mark “End of the Bloodline”

These days, a lot of legacy automakers are preparing to sever their ties to prior ICE history and embark on the EV revolution’s journey. Perhaps Aston Martin is doing the same?
As far as sports cars are concerned, maybe the best-known such tale revolves around the iconic Stellantis brand Dodge. Last summer, the Detroit automaker announced the 2023 model year would be the final production hurrah for the ICE-powered Challenger and Charger models. Naturally, the company did not leave fans without a collector’s edition, or two – or better said seven.
As such, the company also announced that no less than seven ‘Last Call’ special edition vehicles would mark the end of the ICE age before embarking on the sustainable journey previewed by the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept and its nine levels of Banshee EV power. That is something for the ages, right, and it solely revolves around a ‘mundane’ mass-market series of pony and muscle cars.
So, how about exotic sports car makers marking the end of the (blood)line? Well, if we take British automaker Aston Martin as an example, we are not yet in the (exact) know about what comes next, but for sure electrification is a pretty safe bet, right now. Alas, let us stick to the hard facts, for starters.
Remember how, almost to everyone’s surprise, the brand’s 2022 presence at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, part of the Monterey Car Week, was flagship-marked by the introduction of the Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster? That was not just the open-top version of the V12-powered Vantage, but also a fitting twelve-cylinder swan song for the entire series.
Now, Aston Martin kicks off 2023 in a grand fashion, teasing its fans with the “storm is coming” headline, complete with help from a narrator who has a low and ominous voice, plus some flashes of Aston Martin’s DBS 770 Ultimate special edition that are quite minty and moving fast enough so that we have trouble focusing on them. No worries, there are enough hints about what is really coming – as most people from North America can be sure they are not asking for yet another winter storm like the one that occurred during the past holidays!
As such, Aston Martin is simply preparing us for the impending reveal - they say that it will be “uncaged early 2023” and we need to “hold on tight” – of the DBS 770 Ultimate. Few details are known, for now, but the company says it will be the “ultimate finale to a bloodline (and) a final edition flagship to surpass them all.” Additionally, we also know it will be “re-engineered,” plus it will have “sharper dynamic focus coupled with exquisite design.”
Last but not least, a word of caution about the 759-horsepower two-door coupe and convertible grand tourer: the series will have a limited production of just 499 units.
