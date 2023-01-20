Manny Khoshbin Goes to Spec His Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider, Hits the Paradox of Choice

Real estate mogul and car collector Manny Khoshbin has a new hypercar coming his way: the Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider. But as he went to spec it, he had too many options and hit the paradox of choice.
For someone like Manny Khoshbin, with several limited-edition cars in his garage, speccing a new car is not something new. He took his white Rolls-Royce Dawn and headed to the Aston Martin dealership to choose the colors of his upcoming Valkyrie Spider since the estimated production is slated for the first quarter of 2023.
Initially, the self-made millionaire wanted a two-tone exterior with yellow on the upper body and matte carbon fiber for the lower body, with Alcantara leather interior and yellow accents. But, once he got there and noticed all the options, he hit the paradox of choice. If you're unfamiliar with the concept, it refers to the fact that having many options to choose from leads to more stress and dissatisfaction instead of happiness.
He checked out some of the black options, struggling to choose from Satin Black to Jet Black. Just when things were starting to get clearer, the sales representative arrived with the Valkyrie-specific paints, which gave Khoshbin an even more difficult time choosing. The one that drew his attention was a chameleon pearlescent white, which changed colors based on lightning.
With a deadline for Friday, January 20, Manny Khoshbin also found out about Q, Aston Martin's bespoke customization department, which could do any type of combination he dreams of.
The real estate mogul and vlogger announced the purchase in 2021. The Aston Martin Valkyrie was one of the most anticipated cars from his $24 million worth of supercar orders, right below the Mercedes-AMG One. And since he’s experiencing some issues getting that one over to the U.S., the Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider tops the list now.
The convertible is just the way he likes it – extremely limited. The British manufacturer announced there will be only 85 units of the Spider version of the Valkyrie model. And it will also mark the first car from the manufacturer to grace Khoshbin's garage.
As for the specs, the Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider will draw its power from a Formula 1-inspired 6.5-liter naturally aspirated hybrid V12 Cosworth engine, working alongside an electric motor. Together, they will put out 1,040 horsepower (1,055 ps). It will also be mighty fast, because, with its roof up, the hybrid convertible can reach a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph) speed and 205 mph (329 kph) with the roof down.
At the beginning of the video, even though Manny Khoshbin seemed certain that he would have his Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider with a black and yellow color combo, the famous car collector struggled to pick one. And he didn't come to a conclusion by the end of the clip. But you can check out his process below.
