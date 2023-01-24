Electric Volvo MPV Is a Forbidden Fruit in the U.S. And Not Just Because It’s CGI

Late last year, the Swedish automaker presented the EX90, the battery-powered mid-size luxury crossover SUV destined to replace the XC90 flagship tier later in 2023.
The three-row vehicle is not only the first vehicle specifically developed with an exclusive EV lifestyle in mind, but it is also a truly international endeavor. As such, it will be produced in the United States at Volvo’s Ridgeville, South Carolina plant, features the traditionally serene Scandinavian way of designing automobiles, and is also deeply connected to parent automaker Geely through the use of the same battery pack as the Polestar 3.
Both the latter upcoming high-performance mid-size premium CUV and its safety technology-oriented sibling will have a 111 kWh (gross/107 kWh net) battery pack provided by Chinese technology conglomerate CATL. And, of course, it is all tied to China’s Geely slowly but steadily taking over the automotive world, with sales of more than 2.3 million units last year alone. Plus, Volvo is increasingly strengthening its Geely connections after years of flying under the radar about its parentship.
As such, the next introduction is supposedly the Volvo EX30 (with a premiere slotted for June 15th), which is actually the Swedish carmaker’s rebadged version of the smart #1 and ZEEKR 003 small crossover SUVs. In addition to this, the Chinese rumor mill has allegedly found out about Volvo’s plans to prepare an electric minivan – and the unnamed MPV could feature the internals of the hideous or glorious (depending on your POV) Zeekr 009.
Those include the SEA1 (Sustainable Experience Architecture), along with the potential dual-motor AWD setup good for no less than 534 horsepower. The platform is shared with the Lotus Eletre and introducing a Volvo MPV solely for China would not be too farfetched considering the market’s love for the dying segment. After all, Volvo keeps selling station wagons (V60 Recharge PHEV, V60, and V90 Cross Country) in America, as well, even though they are out of fashion for years…
Anyway, all this Volvo commotion surrounding Chinese forbidden fruits has not only enticed real-world fans but also attracted the (potentially unwanted) attention of the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. So, here is the pixel master better known as Theottle on social media, who has switched his CGI attention from cheap yet cool Japanese models (‘Priuster’ Toyota MX-5, third-gen Nissan Leaf) to digital EV stuff for China.
Thus, his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video features the digital transformation of that Volvo MPV from an unsuspecting Buick GL8 Avenir (it does have similar dimensions with the Zeekr 009 but why he didn’t use the latter is anyone’s guess) to a Volvo EX90 crossover SUV with the body and shape of an electric minivan. Well, it does look both spacious and sustainable, right?
