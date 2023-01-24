Panerai and Brabus Unveil Submersible S Verde Militare Edition Wristwatch

Have you ever wondered what type of wristwatch would look most appropriate next to your uber-expensive Brabus-tuned sea or land vehicle? Naturally, the German aftermarket specialist will happily sell you any number of boats, supercars, fast sedans, or luxury off-roaders, so rest assured that you’d be genuinely spoiled for choice should you be lucky enough to have this dilemma.
You can wear just about anything on your wrist, fashion-wise, but if you really want to maintain a certain brand synergy as far as Brabus is concerned, the best place to start would be with Panerai.
The Italian luxury watch manufacturer has been working with Brabus since last year, having forged a partnership that resulted in the unveiling of the limited-edition Submersible S Brabus Black Ops Edition – named after the Shadow Black Ops series of dayboats
That particular timepiece came with a gunmetal gray, black and red color scheme, and in its wake (pun intended), came the Blue Shadow Edition variant (blue accents), followed by the Experience Edition (red accents).
Now, however, we have a brand-new version of this watch, dubbed the Verde Militare Edition. It features a more rugged aesthetic, new materials, and a “completely reimagined signature design,” according to Panerai themselves.
By the way, if you’re any type of wristwatch aficionado, you probably already know that Panerai makes tremendous timepieces, costing thousands of dollars for a good reason. Sure, it may not be as high-end as say Audemars Piguet or Patek Philippe, but you'd certainly struggle arguing that Panerai isn't every bit as good as Hublot, for example.
What’s so special about this watch?
For starters, availability. Only 200 units are to be made, all featuring a 47 mm Carbotech case, military green accents (on the hands, rehaut, rubberized crown, am/pm indicator, and on the small seconds sub-dial), and a Brabus logo on the movement lever, just so you don’t forget who it is that you're "representing".
sapphire crystal caseback, and plenty more.
But I’m not a “Boat Guy”!
That’s perfectly fine. You don’t need to be a frequent sailor in order to enjoy luxury dive watches. They go together perfectly with just about any performance-oriented passenger vehicle, and Brabus does offer some fine options for all you land lovers who appreciate a good military-themed accessory.
Think of any Brabus 800/900 SUV, from the Mercedes-AMG G 63 to the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S, or the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S-based Brabus Rocket 900 – I mean, how can you go wrong? Ideally, though, since this is a rugged-looking watch, you'd probably want a G-Class-based Rocket model to go with it.
