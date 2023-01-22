Brabus G900 Goes Flat Out on the Virtual Autobahn, Tops Out at 230 MPH

For the past 12 months, we have been performing several virtual tests in Assetto Corsa using various cars. But you get to a point where you can no longer expect to be fast if you're still using a keyboard. Luckily, the gods of sim racing heard my prayers and I've recently received a Logitech G29 setup to take my tests to the next level. Needless to say, on my first attempt around the Nordschleife in the 919 Evo, I was already faster than after hours of practice back in December.