Brabus Cast a New Shadow on Their 900 Range – The 888-HP 'SUV of the Seas' Powerboat

Brabus – the famous classic car restorer and occasional horsepower smuggler for Mercedes-Benz automobiles – is making waves with its latest addition to the fleet of sea-bound luxury bolides. The German tuner calls it Brabus Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition, a torpedo for civilian use.
It’s a fast luxury boat, in non-maritime terms, but – like every other Brabus product – it’s not the average high-speed wave splitter. First off, because it’s Brabus, the go-factor is maxed out. The speed-addict boat builder found the perfect answer to the “no replacement for displacement” conundrum: double the engine head count.
So, at the very back of the boat sits a pair of twin Mercury Marine 450R 4.6-liter V8s. Racing engines, to be Germanically accurate in description, with a combined power output of 888 hp (900 PS). That’s enough to propel the 9,000-lbs - four-ton - casual cruise boat and its 12 occupants to over 60 knots (north of 111 kph).
Not too bad for a 38-foot-long vessel (almost 12 meters) that sits less than three feet in the water (the draft is 85 centimeters). One hundred ninety-three3 gallons of fuel (730 liters) keep the fun alive and the screws spinning.
SUV of the Sea,” as Brabus likes to call it.
Depending on the trim level and cabin configuration, the maximum capacity is 10 and 12 people – but not for extended periods, as the berth space allows for just two people. For land-restricted curious readers, “berth” is naval terminology for “bed.” But the aft deck can double as a queen-sized bed, should the weather allow sleeping under the stars.
The luxury boat has a wet bar, gas stove, shower, in-cabin air-conditioning, a 21-gallon (80-liter) fresh-water tank, and a fishing targa. The full list of onboard options is longer than the vessel’s wake at full speed.
Thanks to the Full-HD Simrad dual-touch Glass Helm Information Display, the helmsman has everything at their fingertip, both on the button-clad, F1 steering wheel-style helm, and on the touch-screen command boards. Navigation controls - including engine management - and driving-assist options make sailing the convertible torpedo a breeze.
If this is not enough fun, there’s the Extended Navigation package: an extra pair of nine-inch (23 cm) screens, a 4G mobile WiFi router, a VHF unit with an Automated Identification System (AIS) receiver, a Halo20+ radar, and a Brabus lockbox. The latter is probably offered just for fun, as the boat can easily outrun the descendants of Jack Sparrow, should they suddenly wave the Jolly Roger on the horizon.
Dubbed by the manufacturer as a “high-performance luxury adventure tender,” the newly announced powerboat is displayed (in the Sun-Top trim) at the Boot Düsseldorf trade fair in Germany between January 21 and 29. you can see it in detail in the video below, if a trip to Germany is not on your agenda.