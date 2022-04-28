Panerai Submersible S Brabus Blue Shadow Edition Unveiled, Limited to 200 Pieces Globally

Today is a very special day for dive watch enthusiasts because Panerai just launched a brand-new piece together with partners Brabus in the Panerai Submersible S Brabus Blue Shadow Edition, which is said to draw inspiration from the signature design cues of the Brabus Shadow series of luxury boats.
This all-new Panerai watch is limited to just 200 pieces worldwide and its design is a culmination of “the best that the worlds of premium horology and elite day boating have to offer.” It also looks absolutely stunning alongside the Brabus Shadow 900 Deep Blue luxury day boat, which will debut at the 2022 Palma International Boat Show.
Let’s look at some specs, starting with that 47 mm diameter case, which boasts Panerai’s signature cushion shape and crown protector in a matte finish.
Meanwhile, both the unidirectional rotating bezel and lever are made from Carbotech, a material based on carbon fiber but with a special pattern that gives each watch a unique aesthetic. Then you’ve got blue Super-LumiNova technology on the indices and hands, improving legibility.
In terms of tech, the Panerai Submersible S Brabus Blue Shadow Edition is powered by the new P.4001/S caliber, a skeletonized movement based on the P.4000 caliber featuring a one-piece, off-centered oscillating weight which allows for bi-directional winding, while two spring barrels take care of the winding up process.
Thanks to a tungsten-made oscillating rotor, Panerai managed to make both the movement and therefore the watch itself thinner and lighter, while the stop balance wheel and seconds reset devices allow the user to synchronize time with a reference signal.
As for the visuals, there’s a polarized date display at 3 o’clock which manages to conceal the workings of the movement – the rest of the date wheel is also hidden from view. Last but not least, buyers can choose between two different straps in either a bi-material black rubber and leather option or a deep blue rubber strap.
